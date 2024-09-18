Katrina Kaif reveals hubby Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to complaints about her 'looks, weight gain' and we cannot stop falling in love with him

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared how her husband, Vicky Kaushal, responds when she expresses concerns about her physical appearance. She revealed that Vicky always reassures her that it's perfectly fine to be herself, making her feel loved and supported. Their interactions are truly embodying couple goals.

In a conversation with beauty blogger and entrepreneur Huda Kattan on In Conversation with Kay Beauty & Huda Kattan, Katrina Kaif discussed how Vicky Kaushal responds when she doubts herself. Katrina shared that during moments when she’s feeling insecure about her appearance or weight, Vicky reminds her of her own message about self-acceptance.

She revealed, "I'll be complaining about something about my physical appearance or saying, 'I am not happy with the way I am looking, and I've gained weight and I'm not comfortable'. And my husband will sit there and go 'Aren't you the one who keeps telling everyone It's Kay to be You and it's okay to be you however you are and just how you are'? And then I kind of look at him and I'll be like, 'Do you mind?'" However, the Merry Christmas actress appreciated it as a 'gentle reminder' of self-acceptance and authenticity.

Earlier, in an interview with Raj Shamani, Vicky Kaushal spoke about handling negative emotions and conflicts, contrasting his logical and rational approach with Katrina Kaif’s more emotionally driven perspective. He expressed admiration for Katrina’s emotional intelligence and her intuitive grasp of situations.

Vicky mentioned that while he needs solitude to process his feelings, Katrina prefers to engage and resolve issues immediately. He noted that their differing styles complement each other well, with his rationality balancing her sensitivity. He further added, “Her emotional intelligence is amazing. Wo bohot khatarnak hai (That’s very dangerous) and I always trust on that aur mera bahot katttar practical, rational dimag hai, (and I have a pure practical and rational mindset).”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. As one of Bollywood's most adored couples, they have consistently kept their relationship private while continuing to set major couple goals.

