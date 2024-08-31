THROWBACK: When Kiara Advani named Sidharth Malhotra as her 'most handsome co-star'; we totally agree with Varun Dhawan's reaction

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are among the most adorable couples in the tinsel town. The duo often make headlines for their airport looks and share a cute chemistry in real and reel life. The Shershaah actors never shy away from expressing love for each other. Let us take a trip down memory lane when Kiara Advani was asked about her most handsome co-star, and Varun Dhawan jumped into the conversation and revealed how he agreed with her.

Back in 2022, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan were busy promoting Jugg Jug Jeeyo. In one of their interviews, the Bollywood diva was quizzed about her most handsome co-star to date among Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. To which Kiara replied, “Sidharth. He is very handsome.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan also landed his thoughts and explained how he agreed with Kiara. “I have to say Sidharth is my most handsome co-star,” quipped Varun, leaving Kiara in splits. Elaborating on the same, the Bhediya actor recalled the instance when he and Sidharth worked together in Student Of The Year (2012).

The actor said, “In the Student of the Year, I was like itna lamba hai, iske baal itne ache hai, iska complexion itna acha hai. Main kuch kar leta hoon. Main kuch cream laga leta hoon. (During the Student of the Year, I was like he is so tall, his hair are so good. His complexion is flawless. I should do something. I should apply some cream.)”

For the uninitiated, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra debuted together in Karan Johar's directorial drama Student of the Year, along with Alia Bhatt. Later, Sidharth worked with Kiara Advani in Shershaah and received immense love from the audience. This was the time when they both started dating and later tied the knot in February 2023.

Speaking of Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani’s Jugg Jug Jeeyo, it is a romantic family drama that also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie was an average affair at the box office.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, while Sidharth Malhotra is in talks to join the cast of Race 4 alongside Saif Ali Khan. Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his next film, Baby John.

