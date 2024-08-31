THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt revealed she was obsessed with Varun Dhawan's Instagram account; here's why

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan started their journeys in Bollywood with Karan Johar's 2012 film, Student of the Year. Alia and Varun later worked on movies, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Kalank. They are often admired for their on-screen chemistry and their roles say it all, be it Shanaya and Rohan of SOTY, Kavya and Humpty from the 2014 film, Vaidehi and Badrinath of the 2017 movie, or Roop and Zafar of the 2019 period drama. Alia once revealed that she is obsessed with Varun's Instagram account. Let's take a look at the throwback.

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 6, Karan Johar quizzed Alia Bhatt to mention the name of a person whose Instagram account she is obsessed with. Alia initially shared that she was obsessed with Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan Panday's Instagram account and later discussed that Varun's Insta handle is her "all-time" favorite.

The Alpha star enacted Varun's interactions with fans on social media while suggesting that his Instagram account is interesting. "I love his (Varun's) Insta stories." Enacting him, the actress said, "Hey guys this is me moving out here today. I have reached right over here."

Alia added that his Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star "becomes a rapper" on Instagram. She called him "hilarious".

In 2022, Pinkvilla was the first to report that the makers are planning to bring the third installment of the Dulhania franchise. "The Dulhania franchise is extremely special for Karan, Varun, Alia and Shashank (Khaitan), and the team really wants to come together for part 3," a source close to the development told us. Dulhania 3 will also thrive on romance, the source added.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Alpha with Sharvari in Kashmir. Backed by Yash Raj Films, it is touted to be the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film in the Hindi cinema. Alia also has Vasan Bala's Jigra in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has three movies in the pipeline that include Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Baby John, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

