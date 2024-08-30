THROWBACK: When Ranbir Kapoor confessed thinking of having grandkids with Alia Bhatt in 1st meeting during Brahmastra prep: 'We got married in our heads'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the hottest couples in the film industry. The duo share a great bond and camaraderie, both on-screen and off-screen. Here's revisiting a funny story when Ranbir Kapoor shared about marrying Alia Bhatt and having grandchildren in his imagination.

During the promotions of Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Ranbir Kapoor shared a funny story with Nagarjuna about his first meeting with Alia Bhatt. The actor recalled the exact date and told how the duo got along with each other. The Animal actor said, “We met each other on 31st December 2017. We had gone to Israel to do some prep for Brahmastra, and we sat together on the plane. That's when we really started talking and getting to know each other better.”

Ranbir further revealed that they both were single at that time, so things fell into place naturally. They imagined marrying and having grandkids at that time only while the plane was taking off. “We both were single at that time. So it was a very natural thing that happened. I think that day only we got married in our heads. We had already thought of grandkids,” added Ranbir.

The actor jokingly concluded by saying that as the plane was taking off, their imagination also took off along with it.

For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started dating while shooting for Dharma Productions’ superhero trilogy Brahmastra Part One, in which Nagarjuna also played a cameo role. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April 2022, five months before the Brahmastra release. They later welcomed a baby daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is presently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayan, while Alia Bhatt is filming YRF's first Spy Film, Alpha. They will collaborate together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. While Ranbir will begin shooting the epic love triangle in October along with Vicky Kaushal, Alia is likely to join the sets by December 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Vicky Kaushal revealed fighting over closet space with wife Katrina Kaif; 'It's Shrinking’