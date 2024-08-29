Sidharth Malhotra playing cricket with Fawad Khan in epic throwback leaves fans wanting to see him in Yuvraj Singh's biopic; WATCH

Today, August 29, 2024, marks National Sports Day. On this special occasion, Sidharth Malhotra shared an epic throwback with his Kapoor & Sons co-star Fawad Khan. The duo was seen playing cricket together in a video. Fans reacted to Sidharth’s post and expressed their wish to see him in the recently announced biopic of cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram and shared his love for cricket and sports in general with his followers. He dropped a couple of pictures of himself playing cricket amid the mountains. Sidharth also posted a fun video in which he was seen competing with Fawad Khan in the game. He even said that his team was always better, which left Fawad laughing.

In the caption, Sidharth wrote, “From Delhi streets to film sets, my love for cricket remains unchanged! Sports were always a big part of my life - basketball, club level rugby, football, and of course, gully cricket.”

He revealed the importance of sports in his life, adding, “They helped shape me into who I am today and built my physical and mental strength. Now, shoot breaks are just an excuse for a quick cricket fix! #NationalSportsDay #Throwback.”

Have a look at the post!

Fans flocked to the comments section and filled it with their requests. One person said, “I hope that he gets selected for Yuvraj Singh's biopic,” while another praised Sid, saying, “Inspiring as always!!”

Advertisement

A comment read, “Would love to see you in a sports biopic.” Many users conveyed their appreciation with heart-eye emojis, including cricketer Rashid Khan.

Earlier this month, a biopic on Yuvraj Singh was announced officially. Bhushan Kumar and Ravi Bhagchandka will jointly produce the venture under their banners T-Series and 200 Not Out Cinema.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sidharth Malhotra is in initial talks to star in Race 4. Producer Ramesh Taurani is planning to reboot the franchise, with Saif Ali Khan set to return. A source revealed, “Staying true to the world of this franchise, the Race franchise is getting a reboot with a face-off between Saif and Sid. It’s a pure two-hero film, with both the characters having shades of gray.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan playfully touches fan’s feet and goofs around with paps; netizens shower love