5 best Kiara Advani movies on Netflix that are popcorn-worthy

Kiara Advani leads the pack of Bollywood’s most sought-after actresses of recent times, and there’s no doubt that she deserves all the success. While the actress has given numerous successful performances ever since her debut, our recommendation of Kiara Advani's best movies on Netflix is watch-worthy.

5 best Kiara Advani movies that are no less than wholesome to watch

1. Bhool Bhulaaiya 2

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Comedy, Horror

Bhool Bhulaaiya 2 is indeed one of the biggest milestones of Kiara Advani’s career, and it is available to watch on Netflix. The horror comedy is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa and revolves around a pretentious ghostbuster Ruhaan (Kartik) and Reet (Kiara), who find themselves in a haunting mansion.

While Kiara is a standalone star in all her sequences, her scenes with Kartik also ooze immense chemistry. If we talk about one specific standout moment of the actress, it’ll be when she first starts to deal with supernatural forces and has a massive confrontation showdown.

Things surely look less spooky with Kiara’s charm, making Bhool Bhulaaiya 2 one of the most successful films of all time.

2. Kabir Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Action, Romance

We wouldn’t be lying if we said that Kabir Singh changed the fate of Kiara Advani’s career, and she was indeed so good at it. The movie was a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy and revolved around a brilliant but troubled surgeon played by Shahid. Kiara played his love interest. She is typically a girl next door who is soft-spoken and emotionally charged.

If we talk about her standout moment from this film, then it is when Kiara’s character Preeti meets Kabir after a long time of separation, and she assures her love for Shahid’s character. The film was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Advani holding a major portion of the driving seat. Watch out for this one if you love a lot of drama-driven love stories.

3. Lust Stories

Cast: Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Anthology drama

Lust Stories is an anthology of four short films about love, lust, and relationships in contemporary India. Kiara stars in a segment directed by Karan Johar and plays the role of Megha, a newly married school teacher. The plot revolves around her character's unsatisfied marriage due to her husband’s lack of understanding of her sexual needs.

In this one, Kiara explores her bold side with this show, which is a brave departure from her usual conventional Bollywood roles. The film perfectly takes a candid ride on themes of sexual desires set against modern relationships, and Kiara’s performance is just icing on the cake, which you cannot have enough of.

4. Guilty

Cast: Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Kiara Advani takes up the character of Nanki Dutta in this film, which is set in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault in a college. The diva’s character is a rebel who happens to be the girlfriend of the accused and finds herself caught in the investigation process. This is one of Kiara’s rarest grey performances, and she surely performed it well, especially the climax sequence of her confrontation.

Guilty is indeed a thought-provoking film that challenges society’s pre-set assumptions, and Kiara’s performance is central to its impact. Watch out for this one for an edge-of-the-seat experience and, of course, the diva’s out-of-box performances.

5. Indoo Ki Jawani

Cast: Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua

IMDb Rating: 3.3/10

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Comedy, Drama

We’ll be honest: Don’t expect much from the story, but watch it for Kiara’s Ghaziabaadi flavor. Indoo Ki Jawani is a light-hearted comedy-drama about Advani’s character, who hops on online dating after a saddening heartbreak. Kiara carries the film on her shoulders with tongue-in-cheek sequences and misadventures on dating apps that will only leave you laughing madly on your couch.

The scene where Indoo tries to impress a potential match by cooking a meal is to die for. Although Indoo Ki Jawani wasn’t a critical success, it was surely an entertaining watch because of Kiara’s lively performance paired with its fun and breezy comic narrative.

These are 5 of the best Kiara Advani movies on Netflix that you must watch. Also, @pinkvilla, come back to tell us which one you liked the most. We’ll be waiting.

