THROWBACK: When Kriti Sanon revealed her desire for a partner who orders food when she returns home late

Kriti Sanon boasts an impressive array of titles: from being a remarkable actor and a dedicated fitness enthusiast to a successful beauty entrepreneur and the recent recipient of a national award. While fans adore her for her professional accomplishments, her personal life remains relatively mysterious, with little information available about her romantic relationships. However, let's take a stroll down memory lane to a candid interview with Vogue India, where Kriti opened up about her ideal partner.

Kriti Sanon talked about the qualities she looks for in her ideal partner

In the conversation, Kriti Sanon candidly revealed her longing for mornings bathed in sunlight, accompanied by warm cuddles from her beloved puppies and the presence of someone special by her side. She expressed a desire to find a partner who appreciates the small details in a relationship. She emphasized the significance of gestures like carrying a jacket to the movies in case she feels cold or ordering food thoughtfully when she returns home late from work.

For the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress, these seemingly insignificant acts of consideration hold immense value, shaping her perception of an ideal romantic partner. We understand, Kriti. Almost every girl around the globe seeks these qualities in her perfect partner.

Kriti Sanon's work front

Sanon's most recent release, Crew, has made quite a splash in the film industry, garnering a positive response from audiences and kicking off with an impressive opening of approximately Rs 9.5 crore. Benefiting from the Good Friday holiday, the film capitalized on its positive word of mouth and did decent business at the box office over the weekend.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film features a star-studded cast including Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in leading roles. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma made special appearances in the film.

Sanon will next be seen in the Netflix film Do Patti, alongside Kajol. The teaser for this upcoming thriller was unveiled last month. Notably, Do Patti marks Sanon's foray into the thriller genre and also signifies her debut as a producer.

