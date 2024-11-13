THROWBACK: When Rani Mukerji admitted being ‘hurt’ on not bagging Karan Johar’s Kal Ho Naa Ho; ‘I did go and cry in front of Aamir…’

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho enjoys a cult fan base. Directed by Karan Johar, the romantic-comedy film left Rani Mukerji ‘hurt’ after Zinta was cast. She went on to ‘cry’ in front of Aamir Khan. Read on to know the whole story.

Back in 2004, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor made an appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. During the conversation, the Hichki actress admitted being hurt that the filmmaker didn’t even discuss with her that he was considering somebody else for Kal Ho Naa Ho and that she got to know from somebody else.

“To be honest, when I first got to know about it, I didn’t get to know it from you, so that is what hurt me. Like, I’m so close to you, even if you make a film, you can always discuss it with me, whether you’re taking me or somebody else,” she said. Rani noted that she and Karan Johar were close enough and shared that comfort level where they could openly discuss it.

The actress then revealed that she cried in front of Aamir Khan after this. She revealed, "You and I don’t have that relationship, where I might feel bad… I remember I did go and cry in front of Aamir, which you don’t know, I’m telling you on your show.” The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor, who wasn’t aware of this, mentioned that he didn’t know that Aamir was the "shoulder to cry on."

In response, Rani clarified that the emotional breakdown wasn’t about Preity getting the part. She stated that she was happy for Johar but sad that she got the news from somebody else. The actress also expressed her belief that she was probably more sensitive at that time, as she was going through a rough phase in her career. "But then, God is kind," she added.

Directed by Karan Johar, Kal Ho Naa Ho was released in 2003 and is cherished as one of Bollywood's cult classics. On the professional front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Ashima Chibber’s drama film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.