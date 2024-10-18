6 signs that prove you’re ‘Baadal awaara’ just like Aamir Khan’s Rancho from 3 Idiots

Aamir Khan’s character from 3 Idiots as Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad aka Rancho can never get old. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also starred R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani in the key roles. While each character has its own reasons to be loved, we’ve curated some of the traits from Rancho’s personality; find out if you can relate to them.

6 signs that make Aamir Khan's Rancho from 3 Idiots similar to your character

1. You can be optimistic in utmost difficult situations

Topping the list has to be Aamir Khan's Rancho’s utmost positive spirit with his popular catchphrase, All Is Well! Right in the beginning during the ragging scene, he maintained his calm and navigated his way out through such a tricky situation. Well, it might as well be a humorous situation, but Rancho showed his composure when Sharman Joshi’s Raju tries to commit suicide.

2. You have the ability to question things around you

The ability to question wrong around him is the quality that makes Rancho lives in our hearts rent-free. While everybody followed the set standard rules, he used to make his own rules. The song "Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh" perfectly defines his personality traits in the most beautiful manner.

3. You’re the best friend one could ever ask for

Advertisement

Having a true and best friend like Rancho is truly rare to find. His bond with his friends was not dictated by any ulterior motive. Rather, he was too honest to give his friends a much-needed reality check and stand by them through every thick and thin.

Remember how he encourages R Madhavan’s Farhan Qureshi to pursue his dream for photography. Rancho helps him overcome his fear of "Abba nahin manege." Further, he motivated a nervous Raju to take out all the rings associated with his superstitions.

Even when Raju was admitted in the hospital, he hid his emotions to make his friend feel better. He didn’t hesitate to tell a fake story of Farhan agreeing to marry his sister. A poignant scene in the film that leaves us all teary-eyed.

4. You’re cute at heart yet unromantic

The cute romantic love story between Rancho and Kareena Kapoor’s Pia remains a favorite for all the right reasons. An outspoken girl and a shy boy truly makes for an adorable couple. Remember Rancho’s biggest inhibition that he would never manage to kiss Pia as nose comes in between. It is only in the climax when they unite, Pia tells him, "naak beech mein nahin aati Stupid."

Advertisement

Do you also live in a dreamy land, recreating iconic scenes with your partner to "Zoobi Doobi?"

5. You have a unique way to explain things

Never did he intend to, yet he would choose the most eccentric way to explain his point. Right from giving a unique definition of machine, citing the example of a zip, to changing words in Chatur’s speech; he left everyone amazed with his way to bring everyone to the point.

The most interesting one was Rancho bringing true face of Suhas in front of Pia. Remember when he was blunt in telling her "vo aadmi nahin price tag hai"?

6. You’re quite empathetic

Rancho was a pure hearted gem of a person. He cared and empathized with the people around him. Just like us he was also heartbroken after Ali Fazal’s Joy Lobo commits suicide. Not only this, he was able to confront his strict and grumpy principal, played by Boman Irani and hold him responsible for the incident.

Advertisement

Which of these qualities can you relate to, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

ALSO READ: 11 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 9 signs that prove Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny is your alter-ego