21 Years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘timeless’ rom-com to re-release in cinemas on THIS date

Kal Ho Naa Ho, one of the most popular Bollywood rom-coms, is set to complete 21 years since its release in 2024. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, the film lives in the hearts of the audience to date. This timeless movie is now being re-released in cinemas on November 15.

Today, November 12, 2024, the official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions shared a post about Kal Ho Naa Ho’s re-release in theaters ahead of its 21st anniversary. A poster featured Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan. The popular line “Har pal yahan jee bhar jiyo! (Live every moment here to the fullest)” from the title track was written at the top.

The poster read, “Relive the timeless magic of Kal Ho Naa Ho on the big screens starting 15th November at PVR INOX.”

The caption said, “‘Laal ab sabke dil ka haal hai,’ hone wala ab kamaal hai! (Red is the condition of everyone’s heart; what is about to happen is amazing). #KalHoNaaHo re-releasing in cinemas on 15th November at @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies!”

In the comments section, fans showered love on the film and expressed their excitement. One person said, “One of the best films made in hindi cinema,” while another wrote, “Can't suppress my happines wahooo Naina and Aman will be back.”

A user stated, “Thank you @DharmaMovies for re-releasing my all time favourite #ShahRukhKhan movie in the theaters!!” and another expressed, “The first film I ever saw in the theater is back in theaters again and you bet all your money I'll go watch it!”

A comment read, “It's finally here! One of my favorite film is hitting the big screen, and I couldn't be more excited!” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Kal Ho Naa Ho was originally released on November 28, 2003. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Delnaaz Irani, Reema Lagoo, and Lillete Dubey. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, it is produced by Karan Johar.

