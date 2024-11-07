Chand Mera Dil EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar aims to make Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer's soundtrack 'album of 2025'; filmmaker is extensively working on it

Ananya Panday and Lakshya are all set to share screen space for Karan Johar-backed upcoming romantic film, Chand Mera Dil. Earlier in the day, multiple first-look posters of the film featuring both actors were revealed. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Johar is extensively working on the musical album of the film to make it an 'album of 2025.'

Dharma Production's next Chand Mera Dil has piqued everyone’s attention. Directed by Vivek Soni, the romantic-drama film will delight fans with a fresh pairing of Ananya Panday and Lakshya. On the other hand, a source close to the development shared that the music of this intense love story is the heart of the film, and Karan Johar himself is working on it to make it the album of 2025.

Notably, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director has treated fans with numerous romantic numbers starting from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Tumhi Dekho Na, to the more recent ones such as Rataan Lambiyaan, Ranjha, Ve Kamleya, Dekha Tenu and more.

Notably, today, on November 7, a total of four posters of the film were shared featuring both the stars, beginning with the first one featuring the duo gazing at the camera with their faces half covered by a sweater. One of the posters showed the duo sitting together in a room.

Advertisement

While Ananya rocked her desi look in a green kurta and silver jewelry with a nose ring adding to her beauty, Lakshya leaned on the actress’ shoulder and held her hand while she wore a huge smile. The third poster featured Ananya and Lakshya holding each other's hands while they shared a tender moment sitting by the sea, followed by another romantic moment between both the leads.

“We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!!” He also revealed the tagline of the film, which is “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai… (One has to go a little crazy in love),” the post was captioned as they described the theme of their upcoming movie.

Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is poised to release next year in 2025.

ALSO READ: Citadel: Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan gives EPIC response to fan pointing out his n**ed scene in show with Samantha Ruth Prabhu; ‘Pura show mein…’