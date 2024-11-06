Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji channel their inner Poo and Tina in amusing video shared by Karan Johar; fans call it ‘moment of the year’

Karan Johar’s social media is no less entertaining than his iconic films over the years. Recently, the veteran filmmaker shared an amusing video with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji; leaving fans extremely nostalgic, with many hailing it as the ‘moment of the year.’

Today, on November 6, Karan Johar shared an amusing video featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji. The video begins with both the stars sharing a tight warm hug while Bebo plants a sweet kiss on the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress’ cheeks. Meanwhile, Johar records them on his camera and word plays their film stating, "Hi, Hi… Mujhse Dosti Karoge (Will you be friends with me)?"

Elated by their warm bonding, Karan continues with Kareena’s iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s dialogue, "I like it…I like it, prom pe main tumhare saath hi jaunga (I’ll go to prom with you)." Realising that the filmmaker was recording them, Bebo feels conscious and hides her face, asking, "Oh god! Why are you doing this?"

He then asks Rani, "Or tum mujhse dosti karoge (And you, will you do friendship with me)?" In response to this, Rani was quick to refuse stating, "Kabhi nahin (never)" and Johar humorously responds, "I like it" and Bebo chimes in, "We’re regretting it." He accompanied the post with a caption that read, "Jab POO met TINA… that’s all!"

Take a look

Minutes later, fans were quick to react to the post with a user stating, ""We're regretting it" is the most Tina thing ever," while another fan wrote, "Can we just give this the moment of the year award already!" while a third fan commented, "Damn!!!!!!!!! Need a movie with them" while another fan stated, "I did not know I needed this" while another fan mentioned, "Omg make a film and cast Them poo and Tina,, it will be super hit."

Advertisement

In addition to this, Bebo also shared an endearing selfie on her Instagram stories of the trio. She wrote, "Friends Forever" followed by a red-heart emoji and tagged KJo alongside.

Take a look

Kareena and Rani have shared screen space in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kunal Kohli’s iconic film, Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma can’t stop laughing as birthday boy Virat Kohli does THIS in a goofy UNSEEN video with Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi