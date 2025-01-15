THROWBACK: When Salman Khan revealed he avoids promoting films at grand events keeping in mind the safety of fans: 'Khamakha kisi bache ki jaan...'

Salman Khan lives in the hearts of his millions of fans who can go to any extent to watch the bhaijaan of Bollywood live. Hence, whenever he makes any public appearance, the venue floods with excited SK admirers, dying to get a glimpse of their favorite superstar. In an old interview, the Tiger 3 actor revealed he avoids promoting his films at grand events keeping in mind the safety of the public and making sure no child gets harmed. Read on!

Back in the day when Salman Khan was promoting his 2014 film Kick, he was interviewed by Imtiaz Azeem. While talking to the journalist, the superstar revealed why he avoids promoting films at grand events keeping. Khan said that if he goes to shopping malls, the people who come for shopping or outings don’t end up doing that because of the huge crowd that gathers there.

He is also scared for the kids and the elderly present at the venue who get caught in the sudden gathering. The Tiger 3 actor further added that there are also several women in such public places who might be harassed by others if such a chaotic situation occurs. Khan also highlighted how people start chasing his vehicles from the airport to the venue and then back to the airport. The kind of rash driving some indulge in can also be life-threatening.

Hence, he can’t deal with all this stress and tension. “Mat karo kyunki humare toh city visit hai, promotion hai. Khamakha kisi bache ki jaan chale jaae, it’s not worth it at all. (Don’t do it because it’s our city visit and promotion but in the midst of the chaos, a child might lose his life and it’s not worth it),” the actor divulged in the old interview.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to release on Eid 2025.

ALSO READ: Sikandar EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan was involved while working on teaser, says BGM composer Santhosh Narayanan; 'trying to elevate the phenomenon of...'