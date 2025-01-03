Sikandar EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan was involved while working on teaser, says BGM composer Santhosh Narayanan; 'trying to elevate the phenomenon of...'

Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser released after a lot of anticipation on December 28, 2024. In no time, it set the internet on fire thanks to the superstar's personality and Santhosh Narayanan's foreboding BGM, which amplified the impact. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the BGM composer shared that the superstar was involved in the making of the teaser. He also shared that he's trying to elevate the superstar's personality in some mass scenes.

Santhosh Narayanan, who has earlier worked on films like Kalki 2898 AD, Jigarthanda Double X, and more, got candid about the reference in his mind while creating music for Salman Khan's highly anticipated film Sikandar, considering his larger-than-life perception. He said, "I have been an admirer of Salman sir since childhood and wanted to mix contemporary electronic sounds and some retro/acoustic elements, both for the teaser and the score."

When asked if he received any words of appreciation from Salman Khan after the good response to the teaser on social media, Santhosh responds enthusiastically. He said, "Very grateful for all the comments and feedback. Just shows the reach of the man himself. Salman sir liked the teaser music and felt it sounded different. He was involved even while working on the teaser and gave some valuable inputs too."

After getting to hear a glimpse of music in the teaser, there's curiosity to know what all lies in the film. Talking about the same, Santhosh Narayanan shares, "I am working to emote the story with an honest effort and also trying to elevate the phenomenon of Salman sir’s personality too in some ‘mass’ scenes. Keeping the experience of the audiences who want to celebrate the film and the stars in it at the forefront."

Advertisement

Sikandar is an upcoming action thriller that is being highly anticipated by Bollywood fans. The film marks the return of Bhaijaan to big screens after his Diwali 2023 release, Tiger 3. It features Rashmika Mandanna as the lead heroine opposite Salman and is directed by AR Murugadoss, who has earlier made Hindi films like Ghajini and Holiday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to release on Eid 2025.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Santhosh Narayanan is gearing up for his upcoming film Retro, starring Suriya and directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's devoted fan from Rajasthan marks Sikandar actor’s 59th birthday by distributing clothes worth Rs 6.35 lakh