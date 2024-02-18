Throwback: When Suhani Bhatnagar shared reason behind her absence from films post Dangal; 'I want to star as main lead'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Suhani Bhatnagar, renowned for her portrayal of the young Babita Kumari Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, tragically passed away on Friday at the age of 19. Suhani reportedly battled dermatomyositis and faced medical complications resulting from the use of steroids. In a previous interview, she explained her decision not to sign any films after the success of Dangal, expressing her desire to pursue lead roles after completing her studies.

Suhani Bhatnagar aspired to take on leading roles in films after completing her studies

In an interview with TV India Live almost two years ago, Suhani Bhatnagar was asked why she didn't seize the opportunity to sign more films after the success of Dangal. She explained that alongside films, she had participated in shoots, fashion shows, and events. However, she clarified that her current focus was on her studies, and she was not actively pursuing film projects at that time.

Suhani emphasized her aspiration to take on lead roles in movies after completing her basic education, stating, "I want to star as the main lead." She also mentioned that if any opportunities arose during her studies, she would consider them, but for the time being, her priority was solely on her academic endeavors.

Aamir Khan Productions expressed deep sorrow at Suhani's passing in a statement shared on social media, stating, "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our dear Suhani. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Suhani was such a talented young girl, a true team player. Dangal would have been incomplete without her. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

Co-star Zaira Wasim, speaking to Bombay Times, expressed disbelief upon hearing the news and reminisced about the cherished memories she shared with Suhani. Zaira also extended her thoughts to Suhani's parents, sending them strength during this difficult time.

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and Babita Phogat also conveyed their condolences and offered strength to Suhani's family in their time of grief.

