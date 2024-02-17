Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar's parents reveal she suffered from dermatomyositis: 'Her immune system was affected'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The parents of Suhani Bhatnagar have disclosed details regarding the medical complications that tragically led to her demise at the age of 19. Renowned for her portrayal of the young Babita Phogat in the blockbuster film Dangal, Suhani was diagnosed with dermatomyositis.

After spending over ten days undergoing treatment at AIIMS, she unfortunately succumbed to her illness. Addressing the media a day after her passing, her parents provided insight into the challenges their daughter faced during her battle with the autoimmune disorder.

Suhani Bhatnagar's parents disclose actress was battling dermatomyositis

In a recent interaction with the media, as reported by India Today, Suhani Bhatnagar's father shared details about her health journey. He revealed that two months ago, the actor began experiencing swelling in her hands, which was initially dismissed as normal. However, the swelling gradually spread to her other hand, eventually affecting her entire body. Despite consulting multiple doctors, her illness remained unidentified.

Approximately 11 days prior, the Dangal star was admitted to AIIMS, where tests finally diagnosed her with dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disease. The prescribed treatment involved steroids, which inadvertently weakened her body's immune system. "Her immune system was severely affected," he said.

Suhani's father elaborated that doctors informed them of the prolonged recovery process associated with the disease. Unfortunately, due to her compromised immunity, Suhani contracted an infection during her hospitalization. This led to complications with her lungs, resulting in fluid buildup and breathing difficulties.

"Even after putting her on a ventilator, her oxygen level was very low, and then yesterday evening at 7 pm, the AIIMS doctors said, 'she is not more,'" he said.

Her mother revealed that Suhani harbored ambitions of returning to acting following her graduation in journalism and mass communication. Excelling in academics, she topped her college in the last semester, showcasing her brilliance and determination to excel in her chosen path. Proud of her daughter's accomplishments, her mother expressed, "Our daughter has made us very proud."

Aamir Khan's production house expressed condolences on social media over Suhani's passing. Her co-stars, such as Zaira Wasim, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Kiran Rao, also shared their heartfelt condolences on her untimely demise.

