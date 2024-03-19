Tiger Shroff buys swanky 4,248-square feet home in Pune; it's price will make your jaws drop

Tiger Shroff is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He is currently making enough buzz on the internet following his upcoming release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Akshay Kumar. The actor has delivered several successful films in the past. According to reports, taking a step ahead in his personal life, the actor has recently gifted himself a home in Pune city at a whopping amount of Rs. 7.5 crores.

Details about Tiger Shroff's latest purchased new home in Pune

A report published in Money Control.com claims that Tiger Shroff has recently purchased a Rs. 7.5 crore home in Pune. The 4,248-square feet property is part of the premium Yoo Pune project in Hadapsar, and is developed by local real estate heavyweight Panchshil Realty. The report further crediting documents acquired from the real estate database platform Zapkey states that the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 52.5 lakh with the registration taking place on March 5, 2024.

In addition to this, it has further been claimed that the property was rented out soon which would incur the actor a monthly rental of Rs. 3.5 lakh per month. The property has been leased out to a company involved in the business of beverages, Cherise India Private Limited.

Apart from his latest purchase, Tiger is also a proud owner of an eight-BHK apartment in the suburb of Khar in Mumbai. The lavish apartment is located in Rustomjee Paramount and is valued at almost Rs 35 crore.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff is currently looking forward to the release of his highly-anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Made under the creative direction of Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role along with Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj in pivotal roles. The promotional assets of the film have already been stirring the internet, piquing the audience’s interest all the more for the film.

The songs of the film which are already a success on the internet have been shot in the exquisite locations of Jordan. The film promising a blend of action, comedy, and drama will grace the theaters on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Money Control. Com. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

