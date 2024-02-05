‘Time for Introspection’: Urmila Matondkar celebrates birthday reflecting on life, pens gratitude post for fans

Urmila Matondkar marked a milestone as she turned 50 on February 4. On her birthday today, the actress took some time to reflect on her journey. She also penned an appreciation post for her fans and everyone else who has been with her over the decades. Read on!

Urmila Matondkar pens appreciation post for fans on her 50th birthday

Urmila Matondkar has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades. By working in multiple languages, she managed to connect with an ocean of audiences who are fans of her craft. As she turned a year older, the veteran actress decided to pen a heartfelt post for her admirers and well-wishers. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself having a lovely time by the bay. In the clip, the Judaai actress looked pretty in an all-white outfit. She rocked the casual denim, t-shirt, and sneaker look as the wind brushed through her hair.

Sharing the clip, she penned, “Birthday time!! Time for Introspection, Appreciation n above all Gratitude!! I’ve been tremendously blessed with so many incredible things n people in my life that I’m forever thankful for. In the highest of highs of life, I’ve managed to always remember that it’s only temporary. And in the darkest times I’ve believed in the light that awaits at the end of the tunnel. A blessing that comes beyond hardships!! Thank you all of you, each one of you for being a part of this journey with me n making me the person that I am..far from perfect but intensely humane.”

Check out her post below:

Minutes after she dropped the clip, many followers took to the comments section and extended their warm wishes for her on her big day. A user wrote, “Wishing you all the Love and Blessings Dear…have a Wonderful Birthday and an even better Year ahead. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” while another penned, “Happy Birthday to my favourite actress @urmilamatondkarofficial ! May your day be as extraordinary as your performances and may the coming year bring you even more success and happiness.” A third wrote, “She’s still so beautiful.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Urmila Matondkar reviews 12th Fail, feels Vikrant Massey deserves National Award; Here’s how he reacted