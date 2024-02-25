Urmila Matondkar recalls ‘screaming’ while explaining why Kaun can’t be a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Judaai

One of its own kinds of a film, Kaun, directed by Ram Gopal Varma was released in 1999. The film starred Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh in the important roles. The psychological thriller drama completes 25 years of its release this year. In a recent interview, the leading lady of the film Urmila Matondkar talked extensively about working on the film and recalled ‘screaming’ to not expect the film to be a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Judaai. Read on to know why.

Urmila Matondkar on Kaun to be not compared to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Judaai

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Urmila Matondkar shared several interesting anecdotes in the making of her one of the acclaimed films, Kaun. The film was released in 1999 and the actress expressed her wish for the film to have a re-release so that she could witness “the audience frenzy”. On the making of the film, the actress recalled that it was a “bunch of crazy people coming together” and called herself “the craziest of all.”

The film was a relatively experimental subject at the time of its release, which introduced the audiences to a different style of filmmaking. However, the film performed average at the box office. Addressing the same, in the interview, the Rangeela actress recalled, “I was constantly screaming in my interviews that you can’t expect it to become a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or a Judaai because it is not made with that kind of mindset, budget or intent.” Matondkar said, adding, “A producer came to me and said, how could you even do a role like that?”

Urmila Matondkar on enduring a 'major risk' while taking up Kaun

Urmila called the film a risk at that point in time because her co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh were “comparatively newcomers” and according to her didn’t have much to lose in contrast to her.

The actress was approached for the film when she had already made a name for herself as the “Rangeela girl.” Thus, the actress expressed her belief by mentioning that for her to take up the role was a ‘major risk’ as she had already established herself as a glamorous model and set an image in accordance to that.

Urmila Matondkar on challenges while playing her character in Kaun

In the film, Urmila Matondkar was seen playing a “nameless” woman. The twist in her character towards the climax is hailed as one of the most shocking and unexpected turns. Reflecting on the challenges she had gone through while playing the part, Urmila shared that holding the audience in the introduction without any dialogue before Bajpayee entered the film was the most difficult part. She called “creating her character out of a vacuum” something that was “extremely scary and challenging.” “I myself had never seen anything close to that,” she was quoted as saying.

Kaun had no bound script, reveals Urmila Matondkar

Though the actress’ performance is hailed as a benchmark in the horror-thriller space, it was a “black hole” for her. The Judaai actress recalled that there was no bound script then, and it was written on set, following which things were made as they were “enacting it in front of the camera”.

Citing one of the examples referring to her character, Urmila shared how she created a backstory to contribute to her character. “I thought, what if I don’t use the knife and just let my eyes do the needful before the dagger actually comes into the frame - that’s the last-minute change I made. When the camera rolled, my spot boy dropped everything he was holding. That’s when I realized I had nailed it,” the actor shared on a concluding note.

