Indian Idol 14 is in its last leg. The contestants are all set to witness the grand finale soon. Well, the competition is getting intense with each passing episode. Celebrating the passion of singing and providing the stage to melodious voices, the singing reality show also invites guest judges to amp up the entertainment quotient. This week, Urmila Matondkar will grace the stage of Indian Idol 14.

Urmila Matondkar makes Kumar Sanu sing her song

In a promo uploaded by Sony TV on its official social media handles, Urmila Matondkar is seen sitting alongside judges Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu, and Vishal Dadlani as a guest judge. The clip opens up with Urmila requesting Kumar Sanu to sing a song from one of her films. The actress mentions, "Ek chhota kaam karwa hi le Sanu Da se (Let's get one small thing done from Sanu Da)."

The Kaun actress expresses, "Humari picture ka gaaya hua sab se favorite gaane hain uski do chaar line ho jaaye toh kya kehte ho (What if he sings a few lines of one of my favorite songs from my movie, what do you all say?)." The contestants and judges get overwhelmed by hearing this and express excitement. Later, during the Semi-Finals with Urmila episode, she starts singing the 'Love Hua' song from the Jaanam Samjha Karo movie.

Mesmerized by her voice, Kumar Sanu asks Urmila how she is able to sing so beautifully. The next moment, we hear him singing the track. However, Sanu seeks help from Shreya Ghoshal to recall the tune and note. Meanwhile, Ghoshal and Urmila also join him and they together form a melodious and sweet environment.

The promo has the caption, "Urmila, Shreya aur Sanu da ke iss performance se Loveee Huaaa Dekhiye #IndianIdol Semi Finals with Urmila, kal raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par (Loved this performance of Urmila, Shreya and Sanu. Watch #IndianIdol Semi Finals with Urmila, tomorrow at 8 pm, only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision)."

Have a look at the promo:

For the unversed, Jaanam Samjha Karo stars Salman Khan and Urmila Matondkar who played the lead couple. It was released in 1999.

