Indian Idol 14 is getting closer to its grand finale. The intensity of the competition is rising with each passing episode. To make the finale even more exciting, the makers have decided to bring in the renowned Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar as a special guest. That's right! Get ready to see the stunning actress light up the stage of Indian Idol 14.

Urmila Matondkar in Indian Idol 14

Urmila Matondkar who's known for her impeccable journey in the entertainment industry has been invited to grace the stage of Indian Idol 14. As per sources, the actress is currently on the sets as we report this piece. The episode is titled Semi-Finals with Urmila, wherein the show gives a tribute to the talented actress, while she enjoys the performances of the contestants and shares anecdotes from her journey in the showbiz world.

Have a look at a recent video from Indian Idol 14-

Other guests in the upcoming episodes of Indian Idol 14

While Urmila will rule an entire episode, another episode will feature stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral promoting his upcoming show Madness Machayenge India Ko Hasneyege.

Advertisement

The previous episode of Indian Idol 14

As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, the previous episode had popular Indian Idol contestants like Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kejriwal, Sayli Kamble, and Salman Ali among others gracing the show. The episode was titled India Idol- The Reunion.

The show also had renowned journalist Rajat Sharma who recreated his popular show based on courtroom with the contestants and judges of Indian Idol. Zaan Khan and Meera Deosthale from Sony TV's upcoming show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai also graced the show to promote their show.

Indian Idol 14 is hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala. The judges' panel of the show consists of celebrities like Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Kumar Sanu.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, and others to grace Indian Idol 14 sets