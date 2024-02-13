Pinkvilla Unveils Star-Studded Jury for Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2024

The highly anticipated Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons is gearing up for a spectacular gala on March 18, 2024, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. As a global brand in lifestyle and entertainment media, Pinkvilla proudly unveils the distinguished jury for the 2024 edition, featuring luminaries such as David Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan, Urmila Mathondkar, Ami Patel, Suniel Shetty and Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla. With their wealth of experience, this esteemed panel aims to set new standards for film awards in the country.

This edition of Pinkvilla's awards places a significant emphasis on craft, in addition to style, marking a notable addition to the event. It promises to be a lavish celebration of outstanding achievements spanning various entertainment sectors including Bollywood, South Cinema, OTT platforms, Television, and beyond. The spotlight will be on individuals who effortlessly merge their on-screen prowess with flawless style. The esteemed panel of judges comprises renowned individuals who have excelled in their respective fields and aim to honour the very best talent at the awards. Here is what they have to say.

With a career spanning multiple decades, synonymous with Bollywood's comedy genre, veteran director David Dhawan's films have not only entertained but also influenced the comedic style of an entire generation. Dhawan remarked, "Laughter has been my companion in this Bollywood journey. Now, stepping into the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons, I'm eager to see how comedy & cinema has evolved. Filmmaking is an art, and I want entries that not only tickle the funny bone but redefine the cinematic experience. Excited to join Pinkvilla in acknowledging the trendsetters in film and cinema shaping the future."

Known for his mass entertainer films and spectacular action sequences, Rohit Shetty is a powerhouse director in the Indian cinema. He expressed his excitement about the awards, stating, "2023 has been a phenomenal year for the Indian Film Industry and everyone who has contributed to the success should be celebrated! Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons will be about celebrating talent and acknowledging all the wins of the year!”

Farah Khan has choreographed iconic dance sequences and directed blockbuster films. Her unique blend of vision and creativity has left an indelible mark on the industry. In conversation, the dance virtuoso and acclaimed filmmaker, brings her vivacity to the panel, stating, "In the world of cinema, where every frame is a dance of emotions, I am thrilled to witness the spectacle that the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons promises. As a choreographer and filmmaker, I'll look for that magical synergy between craft and style. I want to see films that not only tell a story but dance through the screens, leaving an unforgettable imprint on the audience's hearts."

Urmila Matondkar, a versatile, acclaimed actress and now a celebrated politician, has graced the Indian film industry with her compelling performances for over three decades. Urmila, having portrayed a spectrum of characters with finesse, adds, "Cinema is a mirror to society, reflecting its nuances and diversity. I look forward to witnessing and acknowledging the creative brilliance that filmmakers and artists bring to the screen, and how their unique styles enhance the storytelling experience."

Ami Patel, the celebrated stylist who has shaped the fashion narrative for many celebrities, shares her thoughts, "In a world where fashion is a language, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2024 is the ultimate conversation. I’m set to experience a visual feast of creativity and elegance and celebrate style as a form of self-expression!"

Suniel Shetty, a veteran actor and successful producer, has been a stalwart in the Indian film industry for over three decades. He has not only captivated audiences with his acting but has also contributed significantly to the industry as a producer. He expresses his excitement, saying, “I've spent a lifetime in this industry, soaking in the stories, the styles. Joining the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2024 as a jury member feels like getting a front-row seat to the heartbeat of Indian cinema. It's not just about looking good; it's about feeling the vibe, living the character, and creating magic on screen. Here's to celebrating the true essence of our films, where style meets substance, and every frame tells a tale."

The legendary designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla whose 38 year old journey has seen them create the most iconic and coveted couture for Indian and global celebrities express their delight about being jury members for Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons award ceremony. "FASHION IS ART. This event is a celebration of artists whose creativity makes the ultimate style statement. Pinkvilla has initiated a fabulous endeavour that will certainly present the best of fashion and entertainment."

Stay tuned for more updates as we approach this spectacular event.

