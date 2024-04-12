8 best movies of Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar highlighting their on-screen chemistry
Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar movies belong to several genres like romance, action, thriller, mystery and more. Let’s have a look at the list of their best movies!
Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar are two of the most talented actors in the industry. They have done several movies together which are remembered by their fans to date. Ajay and Urmila made their Bollywood debuts with films Phool Aur Kaante (1991) and Karm (as a child) (1977) respectively. As we celebrate their filmography, this article will give you the list of best Ajay and Urmila movies that are hard to miss.
Here are 8 best Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar movies to binge-watch
1. Bhoot
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rekha, Urmila Matondkar, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Victor Banerjee, Tanuja Samarth, Peeya Rai Chowdhary, Rekha Kamat
- Director: Ram Gopal Varma
- IMDB Rating: 6.4/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller
- Release year: 2003
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Bhoot is one of the most acclaimed Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar movies. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar movie follows a Mumbai businessman and his wife who are searching for a new flat. Interestingly, apartment number 1201 has been evacuated since its previous resident jumped to her death. Undeterred, the couple still decides to move in, but before long, the wife starts to have visions.
2. Lajja
- Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Manisha Koirala, Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Sharman Joshi
- Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama
- Release year: 2001
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema
Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Lajja tells the story of Vaidehi who is pregnant with her abusive husband's child. She decides to escape her marriage. With the help of Raju, she meets four courageous women who put up a brave fight against male chauvinism.
3. Deewane
- Cast: Urmila Matondkar, Ajay Devgn, Mahima Chaudhry, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo
- Director: Harry Baweja
- IMDB Rating: 4.6/10
- Movie Genre: Romance, Action
- Release year: 2000
- Where to watch: ZEE5
In Deewane, Vishal who is a police officer, gets attacked by a gang and goes into a coma. The commissioner gets Arun, a lookalike of Vishal, to replace Vishal to maintain his fear among criminals.
4. Company
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, Rajpal Yadav
- Director: Ram Gopal Varma
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Movie Genre: Crime, Action
- Release year: 2002
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Company is one of the popular movies where Urmila Matondkar had a special appearance. Speaking about the plot, a slumdog named Chandu teams up with Malik, a low-level enforcer for a criminal syndicate. Together they eliminate all their enemies, becoming the most feared gangsters in Mumbai.
5. Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Kothari, Mohanlal, Abhishek Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar
- Director: Ram Gopal Varma
- IMDB Rating: 1.4/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy
- Release year: 2007
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video
In Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, A pair of bodyguards for a politician find their position threatened when their employer becomes embroiled in a scandal. Fleeing to Mumbai, they find work with a gangster but also realise that the police are onto them.
6. Deewangee
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Akshaye Khanna, Neelam Kothari, Farida Jalal, Mohan Kapoor
- Director: Anees Bazmee
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery
- Release year: 2002
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema
In Deewangee, we see Raj Goyal who is a renowned and successful attorney. At a musical party, he is introduced to Sargam by Ashwin Mehta. However, the next day Ashwin is murdered. Sargam immediately approaches Raj to defend the accused, Tarang Bhardwaj, which Raj reluctantly accepts, and with the help of a psychiatrist can prove that Tarang is innocent, but all is not as it seems.
7. Bedardi
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Naseeruddin Shah, Reena Roy
- Director: Krishnakant Pandya
- IMDB Rating: 4.3/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Romance
- Release year: 1993
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Bedardi, When Vijay's money saved for his sister's wedding is stolen, he takes a contract to kill a man out of desperation. But he is unaware that he is going to kill his brother.
8. Kanoon
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Arun Govil, Reema Lagoo
- Director: Sushma Shiromani
- IMDB Rating: 3.4/10
- Movie Genre: Action
- Release year: 1994
- Where to watch: YouTube
In Kanoon, a lawyer captures eyewitness testimony to catch a murderer, but the identified culprit is the lawyer's own counsel, potential father-in-law, and the judge presiding over the case.
As you get the list of Ajay and Urmila movies, start binge-watching them with your friends, partners, and family members.
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is enjoying the release of his recent film Maidaan. The sports drama is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Ajay essays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim known as the architect of modern Indian football. The film is based on the golden era of Indian football, described from 1952 to 1962. Maidaan was released on April 10.
