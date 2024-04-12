8 best movies of Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar highlighting their on-screen chemistry

Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar are two of the most talented actors in the industry. They have done several movies together which are remembered by their fans to date. Ajay and Urmila made their Bollywood debuts with films Phool Aur Kaante (1991) and Karm (as a child) (1977) respectively. As we celebrate their filmography, this article will give you the list of best Ajay and Urmila movies that are hard to miss.

Here are 8 best Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar movies to binge-watch

1. Bhoot

Cast: Ajay Devgn , Rekha, Urmila Matondkar , Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Victor Banerjee, Tanuja Samarth, Peeya Rai Chowdhary, Rekha Kamat

Ram Gopal Varma IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller Release year: 2003

2003 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bhoot is one of the most acclaimed Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar movies. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar movie follows a Mumbai businessman and his wife who are searching for a new flat. Interestingly, apartment number 1201 has been evacuated since its previous resident jumped to her death. Undeterred, the couple still decides to move in, but before long, the wife starts to have visions.

2. Lajja

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Manisha Koirala, Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Sharman Joshi

Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Manisha Koirala, Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Sharman Joshi Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Release year: 2001

2001 Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema

Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Lajja tells the story of Vaidehi who is pregnant with her abusive husband's child. She decides to escape her marriage. With the help of Raju, she meets four courageous women who put up a brave fight against male chauvinism.

3. Deewane

Cast: Urmila Matondkar, Ajay Devgn, Mahima Chaudhry, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo

Urmila Matondkar, Ajay Devgn, Mahima Chaudhry, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo Director: Harry Baweja

Harry Baweja IMDB Rating: 4.6/10

4.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Action

Romance, Action Release year: 2000

2000 Where to watch: ZEE5

In Deewane, Vishal who is a police officer, gets attacked by a gang and goes into a coma. The commissioner gets Arun, a lookalike of Vishal, to replace Vishal to maintain his fear among criminals.

4. Company

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, Rajpal Yadav

Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, Rajpal Yadav Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma IMDB Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Crime, Action

Crime, Action Release year: 2002

2002 Where to watch: ZEE5

Company is one of the popular movies where Urmila Matondkar had a special appearance. Speaking about the plot, a slumdog named Chandu teams up with Malik, a low-level enforcer for a criminal syndicate. Together they eliminate all their enemies, becoming the most feared gangsters in Mumbai.

5. Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Kothari, Mohanlal, Abhishek Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar

Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Kothari, Mohanlal, Abhishek Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma IMDB Rating: 1.4/10

1.4/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

In Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, A pair of bodyguards for a politician find their position threatened when their employer becomes embroiled in a scandal. Fleeing to Mumbai, they find work with a gangster but also realise that the police are onto them.

6. Deewangee

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Akshaye Khanna, Neelam Kothari, Farida Jalal, Mohan Kapoor

Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Akshaye Khanna, Neelam Kothari, Farida Jalal, Mohan Kapoor Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Thriller, Mystery Release year: 2002

2002 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema

In Deewangee, we see Raj Goyal who is a renowned and successful attorney. At a musical party, he is introduced to Sargam by Ashwin Mehta. However, the next day Ashwin is murdered. Sargam immediately approaches Raj to defend the accused, Tarang Bhardwaj, which Raj reluctantly accepts, and with the help of a psychiatrist can prove that Tarang is innocent, but all is not as it seems.

7. Bedardi

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Naseeruddin Shah, Reena Roy

Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Naseeruddin Shah, Reena Roy Director: Krishnakant Pandya

Krishnakant Pandya IMDB Rating: 4.3/10

4.3/10 Movie Genre: Action, Romance

Action, Romance Release year: 1993

1993 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Bedardi, When Vijay's money saved for his sister's wedding is stolen, he takes a contract to kill a man out of desperation. But he is unaware that he is going to kill his brother.

8. Kanoon

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Arun Govil, Reema Lagoo

Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Arun Govil, Reema Lagoo Director: Sushma Shiromani

Sushma Shiromani IMDB Rating: 3.4/10

3.4/10 Movie Genre: Action

Action Release year: 1994

1994 Where to watch: YouTube

In Kanoon, a lawyer captures eyewitness testimony to catch a murderer, but the identified culprit is the lawyer's own counsel, potential father-in-law, and the judge presiding over the case.

As you get the list of Ajay and Urmila movies, start binge-watching them with your friends, partners, and family members.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is enjoying the release of his recent film Maidaan. The sports drama is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Ajay essays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim known as the architect of modern Indian football. The film is based on the golden era of Indian football, described from 1952 to 1962. Maidaan was released on April 10.

