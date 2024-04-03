5 Anil Kapoor and Sridevi movies that once ruled silver screens

In the mood for a Bollywood movie marathon that's guaranteed fun? Then you gotta check out Anil Kapoor and Sridevi movies! This legendary on-screen pair totally owned the 80s and 90s. Their chemistry was electric, their acting brought the energy, and the movies they made are classics. We're talking about everything from the hilarious sci-fi adventure of Mr. India to the dramatic rollercoaster of Judaai.

Get ready for a trip down memory lane filled with laughter, romance, and some seriously good Bollywood moments with Anil Kapoor and Sridevi movies.

5 best Anil Kapoor and Sridevi movies that will take you back in time

Mr India

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Sharat Saxena, Ahmed Khan

Director: Shekhar Kapur

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Release year: 1987

Where to watch: Zee5

Remember Mr India? That awesome Bollywood movie from way back in 1987? It was directed by the super talented Shekhar Kapur and starred the amazing Anil Kapoor and Sridevi!

Anil Kapoor plays Arun Verma, a kind-hearted musician who takes care of a bunch of orphaned kids. When he stumbles upon a magical watch that makes him invisible, his life takes a wild turn! Now invisible Arun, secretly called Mr India, can fight bad guys and keep the kids safe. Sridevi plays Seema, a reporter who ends up falling for Arun, without knowing his secret identity of course!

The movie had a really cool story, characters you couldn't forget, and music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal that everyone loved. It became a huge hit and even today, people hold a special place for Mr. India in their hearts.

Judaai

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar, Paresh Rawal, Baby Alisha, Dinesh Hingoo, Kader Khan, Johnny Lever

Director: Raj Kanwar

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Family

Release year: 1997

Where to watch: Zee5

Judaai was directed by Raj Kanwar and starred the ever-charming Anil Kapoor as Raj, a regular dude drowning in debt. To get himself out of this money mess, he makes a crazy deal – he agrees to marry this super rich woman, played by Urmila Matondkar. But whoops! His wife, the fabulous Sridevi, gets super jealous and decides to leave him flat!

Now Raj's stuck in a pickle. Does he choose the easy money or try to win back his wife? He has some tough choices to make, and learns a bunch about love and sacrifice along the way. The critics might have been split, but Judaai was a huge hit, mainly because of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's incredible acting. They made their characters totally believable!

Lamhe

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Deepak Malhotra, Anupam Kher, Richa Pallod, Waheeda Rehman

Director: Yash Chopra

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release year: 1991

Where to watch: Prime Video

Lamhe, a 1991 Bollywood drama directed by the one and only Yash Chopra, will have you sniffling. Anil Kapoor plays Viren, a young guy who falls madly in love with Pallavi, the gorgeous Sridevi. But fate is a cruel mistress, and Pallavi tragically dies.

Years later, life throws Viren a curveball. He meets Pallavi's daughter, Pooja, also played by Sridevi (talk about double duty!). Pooja looks exactly like her mom, and Viren can't help but feel a connection. The problem? His feelings are confusing. Is he still hung up on Pallavi, or is it Pooja he's drawn to?

Lamhe is a beautiful story about love, loss, and how time changes everything. It wasn't a hit with critics right away, but people have grown to appreciate the movie's unique plot and the phenomenal acting by Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Dalip Tiwari, Bindu

Director: Satish Kaushik

IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Release year: 1993

Where to watch: Zee5

Looking for a fun Bollywood movie from 1993 with some major star power? Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja is the deal, even though it wasn't a huge hit. Directed by Satish Kaushik, it features the legendary team of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

Anil Kapoor plays Raja, a charming but small-time thief who dreams of being a rich diamond merchant. Sridevi gets to double down on her acting chops with two roles: Roopa and Manisha, twin sisters who are complete opposites. The story follows Raja as he gets caught up in a crazy web of lies, betrayal, and a stolen diamond.

The movie itself might not have set the box office on fire, but Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's performances are definitely worth watching!

Mr Bechara

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Nagarjuna, Baby Akshay, Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor

Director: K. Bhagyaraj

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release year: 1996

Where to watch: YouTube

Directed by K. Bhagyaraj, the film stars the ever-charming Anil Kapoor as Anand Verma. Life hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Anand, earning him the nickname Mr. Bechara (Mr. Helpless) from his friends and family. But things take a turn for the brighter when he meets Meena, played by the gorgeous Sridevi. Meena, a widow, brings sunshine back into Anand's life, and wouldn't you know it, sparks start flying!

Their budding romance isn't without its challenges, as societal norms and misunderstandings threaten to throw a wrench in their plans. But hey, that's what makes a good movie, right? Although critics had mixed opinions, audiences couldn't resist the undeniable on-screen chemistry between Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. The film achieved moderate box office success and has become a charming classic for Bollywood fans.

So, grab some popcorn, settle in, and get ready to be entertained by the magic of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi movies! Their movies are more than just entertainment; they're a reminder of why Bollywood films hold such a special place in our hearts. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just looking to discover some gems, an Anil Kapoor and Sridevi movie night is a guaranteed win!

