Urmila Matondkar reviews 12th Fail, feels Vikrant Massey deserves National Award; Here’s how he reacted

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film 12th Fail, which released in theatres on 27th October last year, has been garnering immense praise from everyone. The movie, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, started streaming on the OTT platform in December, and several celebs such as Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and others also shared how impressed they were with the film.

Now, actress Urmila Matondkar took to her social media to express how much she loved Vikrant’s performance in the film, and that she feels he is worthy of a National Award. Find out how Vikrant replied!

Urmila Matondkar says Vikrant Massey shines brightest in 12th Fail

Urmila Matondkar took to X (previously Twitter), a few hours ago, to share her review of 12th Fail. In her post, she hailed the film, saying that there are many things to love about it and that only Vidhu Vinod Chopra could’ve spun a story in such a soul-touching way. She lauded the cast’s performances and said she was impressed with Vikrant Massey’s performance. So much so, that she feels both him and the film deserve National Awards.

“Uff yeh film..so so many things to appreciate,cheer and love about it Only @VidhuChopraa could’ve spun a story in such simple n deeply soul searching manner! Outstanding performances by all @VikrantMassey shining the brightest Both him n film are deserving of national awards,” read Urmila Matondkar’s tweet.

Advertisement

Here’s how Vikrant Massey reacted to Urmila Matondkar’s tweet praising him

In response, Vikrant Massey thanked her, and wrote that he is star-struck since he is a huge admirer of the actress. “Thank you so much ma’am. I’m a bit tongue-tied and star-struck Been your admirer like millions. But to get your post today surely makes my day. Thank you again,” he wrote. Check out his tweet below!

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s reviews of 12th Fail

A few days ago, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media to share what he felt about Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer. “Finally saw 12th Fail. It’s quite a masterclass in filmmaking. Above everything else I was inspired by the use of sound and sound effects play in enhancing the moments. Brilliant performances. Mr. Chopra, what a movie! Thank you for the brilliance. I am deeply inspired by this one,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share that 12th Fail was one of the most ‘beautiful films’ she had seen in a while. “With such fabulous performances. Just too too too beautiful! @vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj’s journey. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding!” she wrote. The Jigra star further hailed Vidhu Vinod Chopra, saying that the film is moving, inspiring and so complete.

Deepika Padukone echoed her sentiments. Re-sharing Alia Bhatt’s story on Instagram, the Fighter actress wrote, “I couldn’t agree more! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew.”

About 12th Fail

12th Fail, stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. It chronicles the life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man who overcame extreme poverty and worked hard to become an Indian Police Service officer.

ALSO READ: 12th Fail star Medha Shankr on rise in Instagram followers; reflects on importance of social media for actors