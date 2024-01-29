Twinkle Khanna reveals daughter Nitara’s reaction after being bitten by their pet Freddie on both hands

Twinkle Khanna took a major shift from her acting career as she became an author. On the personal front, she is happily married to Akshay Kumar. The couple is proud parents to two kids- a daughter and a son, Nitara and Aarav.

Twinkle often shares fascinating stories about her life through her social media and writings. Recently, she reminisced about her daughter getting bitten by a dog on both hands during the Christmas break.

Twinkle Khanna on her daughter Nitara's reaction after being bitten by their pet

In her recent column for The Times of India, the actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna talked about her pet dog, Freddie, in detail, whom she shares with a cousin. She also talked about her daughter’s affection towards their pet, as she defended their pet even when he bit both her hands and had to get shots of rabies and tetanus.

Recollecting the incident, she shared that last Christmas, someone placed a plate of chicken satay by mistake in front of Aarav and Nitara while their pet, Freddie was around, following which he jumped on the plate and started guzzling the pieces. “My 11-year-old (Nitara), worried about him swallowing the wooden skewers holding the chicken together, tried pulling the pointed skewers out of his mouth. She got bitten on both hands,” she wrote.

She further recalls her daughter Nitara’s surprising reaction after being bitten by the pet as she wrote, “Three shots of rabies and one shot of tetanus later, she claims she has no regrets,” because according to her daughter, ‘it was an accident’ and the pet didn’t mean to bite her. In fact, for her, it ‘doesn’t even matter as long as Freddie is fine.’

Advertisement

Twinkle further continues by writing had she unintentionally ‘chomped on her fingers’, there would’ve been endless allegations against her, and 20 years later, it would have become a subject of ‘intense discussion during her therapy sessions.’

When Twinkle Khanna remarked that her daughter would need therapy once she grows up

In a conversation with chef Sanjeev Kapoor last year on her chat show, Twinkle Khanna had remarked that her daughter might need therapy when she grows up. The reason mentioned by the actress was that her daughter was fed the same thing every single day during the lockdown. To which, the acclaimed chef, had responded by stating that any kind of food can be turned into a delicacy.

Reacting to his statement, the actress had shared her lockdown story and said, “During the pandemic, I was giving her peanut butter sandwiches every day because we couldn’t cook. I can’t cook. Husband said that he is not going to cook. Now, I feel that she will grow up and go into therapy and say that others’ parents were making pasta and banana bread and everything, but my mother was giving me only peanut butter toast.”

It is worth mentioning that Twinkle Khanna just a few days back received her Master’s degree from the Goldsmiths, University of London. For the uninitiated, the actress had enrolled for a Masters in Fiction Writing in 2022. The proud husband, Akshay Kumar, had also heaped praise on her on his social media post.

The actress is often seen sharing endearing family pictures with her daughter Nitara and son Aarav. It was in 2015, that the actress released her first book, Mrs Funnybones followed by an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which was released in 2017, and the fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving in 2018.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan reacts to Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage with Sshura Khan: ‘Ye sunte nahi hai meri’