Salman Khan reacts to Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage with Sshura Khan: ‘Ye sunte nahi hai meri’

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, was highly-anticipated, which happened last night with much fervor. The episode witnessed the appearance of several celebrities on the stage. This time, Salman’s brothers- Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan also joined him during the special episode. During the episode filled with entertainment, Salman Khan’s humorous reaction to Arbaaz’s second with Sshura Khan stole all the limelight.

Salman Khan reacts to Arbaaz Khan's second marriage with Sshura Khan

During the final episode, Arbaaz Khan was welcomed on the stage with Dulhe Ka Sehra song in the background. Reacting to it, the actor said, “Aap log toh aise kar rahe ho jaise mai pehla hun jisne shadi ki hai. (You guys are acting as if I am the first one to get married ever).”

Whilst comedian Bharti Singh who also joined the Khan brothers on the stage teased Arbaaz asking why did she not receive the wedding invitation, to which he quipped, “Agli wali mein bula lenge (Will invite you in the next one),” leaving everyone visibly stunned. However, he quickly added, “kisi aur ki (somebody else’s).”

Further, Bharti went on to ask Salman Khan’s reaction to Arbaaz Khan’s second wedding with Sshura Khan and asked as an elder brother what advice did he give to Arbaaz when he broke the news of getting married. In response to this, the Tiger 3 star wittily replied, “Nahi ye sunte nahi hai meri. Agar sunte hote… (No, he doesn’t listen to me. If he had listened…),” leaving everyone in splits.

In addition to this, the comedian also asked the show host about his wedding plans to which he quipped, “Nahi aab tu chali gayi ab mai life mein kabhi shadi nhi karunga. (No, now you are gone, I will never marry).” Bharti reacted to this by saying, “Mai wapas aa sakti hun sir (I can come back, sir).”

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married last year on December 24 in an intimate wedding ceremony at Arpita Khan’s home in Mumbai. The private affair was attended by close members of the family and friends from the industry including Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Varun Sharma amongst others.

