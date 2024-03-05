Udit Narayan talks about performing at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding; says 'Pehli baar mauka mila hai'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding has been the biggest topic of discussion lately. What's more interesting is that even though the celebrations have come to an end, people cannot get enough of the photos and videos from the event which are been widely circulated on social media. Udit Narayan, who was one of the singers performing at the event, has opened up about his concert at the grand event.

Udit Narayan on his experience of performing at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Udit Narayan opened up about his experience of performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding. “Country ke sabse bade, richest person Mukesh Ambani ji ke bete ki pre wedding hai. (It was the pre-wedding of the country's biggest and richest person) he said while adding that he gave a 20-minute performance on Sunday. The veteran singer also shared that music director Pritam Chakraborty coordinated with him and there were several other artists present there in Jamnagar apart from him. "mujhe bhi pehli baar mauka mila hai,” (It was a first opportunity for me). he said.

Udit Narayan on singing his iconic songs at the event

Talking about the songs he sang at the event, Udit Narayan said that he prepared 5 of his most iconic songs for the event. “Pehla Nasha, Main Yahaan Hoon, Udd Jaa Kaale Kawaan, Chand Chhupa Baadal Mein and Jaadu Teri Nazar. Do-teen linein thi bas,” (I sang only 2-3 lines).

Udit Narayan on Anant Ambani's love for him

Udit Narayan also talked about Anant Ambani's love for him and said, “Itne bade log the, toh mahaul toh achha hoga hi. Mujhe bhi opportunity mili hai. Anant Ambani ji bahut pyaar karte hain humse, maine suna hai.” (They are such an influential people, so the event would be grand as well. Even I got the opportunity. I've heard that Anant Ambani really loves me"

The star-studded event

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding was a star-studded event. Some of the biggest names to attend the 3-day event were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and more. Pop sensation Rihanna's performance was one of the highlight events at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding.