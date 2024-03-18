WATCH: Nick Jonas shells out husband goals as he arrives in India to be with Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti

Just a couple of days ago, the global diva Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Maltie Marie Jonas arrived in India to fulfill her professional commitments. Ever since she touched down at the Mumbai airport, social media has been abuzz with her various public appearances. The actress has been married to Nick Jonas, a loving family man who also came to Mumbai to spend quality time with his family.

Nick Jonas arrives in India days after Priyanka Chopra and Maltie Marie's arrival

On March 18, a while back, international star and Priyanka Chopra’s doting husband, Nick Jonas, came to India after completing his work commitments. For the unversed, the singer was in Texas for the Jonas Brothers tour. The international singer arrived in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday morning. The singer made a stylish entry in an all-white look at the airport. He looked handsome, sporting a white shirt paired with matching pants and sneakers. He also carried a black bang alongside.

Soon after Nick Jonas made an entry to the airport, he was swarmed with the paparazzi's attention. Nick, being his sweet self, graciously smiled, posed for them, and waved at the cameramen on his arrival at the airport before getting into the awaiting car.

Take a look:

It is worth mentioning that Nick has returned to India, weeks after performing with the Jonas Brothers at the gala concert that took place in Mumbai. The official first-time musical show had sent the internet into a frenzy. Now that the special festival of colors is around the corner, it seems the Jonas family has decided to celebrate the joyous occasion in the country itself.

Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra's stunning looks

Shelling major husband goals, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle and shared a dazzling photo of his wife, Priyanka, from the extravagant Roman Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani. Utterly smitten by his wife’s stunning appearance, the loving husband shared a close-up picture of Desi Girl’s look and wrote, “Are you kidding me, @priyankachopra," accompanied by a hot face emoji.” In addition to this, he went on to react to the actress’ post, where he wrote, "Dear god. (hot face and drooling emoji).”

Before India, Priyanka, along with her husband Nick Jonas, and Malti were seen enjoying quality time in Dubai.

