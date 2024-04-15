Janhvi Kapoor drops PICS from Radhika Merchant’s bridal shower; joins girls gang in pink

Last month, the Ambanis hosted a pre-wedding event for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The three-day extravaganza that was hosted from March 1 to 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat saw nearly all of B-town arriving to the small city to be part of the festivities. Among them was Janhvi Kapoor who is besties with the bride-to-be. A while ago, the actress posted a couple of inside pictures from Radhika’s pink-themed bridal shower. Read it out!

Janhvi Kapoor drops unseen pictures from Radhika Merchant’s bridal shower

Social media was flooded with glimpses of B-town celebs flying in and out of Jamnagar, Gujarat mast month. That is because the pre-wedding extravaganza of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was hosted there. Not just Indian celebs, but several international dignitaries were also present to bless the couple on their union. Global musical sensation Rihanna also set the stage ablaze with her electrifying act for the guests.

Ahead of the couple’s soon-to-be wedding, Janhvi Kapoor and the other BFFs of the bride-to-be hosted a bridal shower in her honor. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Mili actress shared some unseen glimpses of the fun Radhika has with her girls. The first image shows eight girls dressed in pink surrounding the bride-to-be who looked pretty in her white satin nightwear with feather detailing. Kapoor reposted Radhika’s post which read, “Blessed with the best.”

In the following image, we see seven ladies, including Janhvi, dressed in their pink pajamas and shiny tiaras, posing for the camera with a glass of their favorite drinks.

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding soiree, Janhvi Kapoor has a blast dancing to her popular track Zingaat with Rihanna. At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards hosted last month, when Janhvi was asked what conversation she had with the singer, she said, “Bahut actually lamba conversation tha (It was a very long conversation), and my zip won't be able to sustain.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be soon seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Next up for her is Ulajh followed by Devara: Part 1 with N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, and others.

