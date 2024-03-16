INSIDE Isha Ambani’s Holi Bash: Priyanka Chopra poses with Radhika Merchant; Don’t miss royal dinner thali

It was a star studded night at the Ambani residence last night. Isha Ambani held a grand Holi bash and we saw a lot of Bollywood celebrities gracing the event. But the highlight had to be the presence of Priyanka Chopra along with other BTown celebs. Our desi girl looked stunning as she attended the event and we already showed you some glimpses from the event. But now we have got our hands on some inside visuals and we bet you are going to love these pictures and videos.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in inside pictures

In the pictures that is going viral on social media, we can see Priyanka Chopra striking a pose with Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani. Radhika looked gorgeous in a pastel color gown and she took a red colored shawl over her shoulder. Isha on the other hand wore a multi colored gown. Peecee as always looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a fancy saree.

Yet another video from the bash that has our attention is from the dinner table. The setup. Looked so royal and grand that we are sure it is going to leave you stunned. The table was decorated with a lot of flowers and candles while Priyanka was sitting on one side and chatting with Isha. We can also see many other celebs in the video like Aayushmann Khurrana.

A glimpse of the royal thali

Anaita Shroff Adajania took to her Instagram stories to share a picture that has all our attention. She dropped a picture of the grand dinner thali and we bet after looking at it everyone will be drooling.

Check out the picture:

Madhuri Dixit hugs Priyanka Chopra

Yet another video from the bash which is going viral is where Priyanka Chopra is hugging Madhuri Dixit. It is indeed an iconic moment and fans are showering love.

All in all, the pre-Holi party was a roaring success, setting the perfect tone for the festive season ahead. As the colors of joy and laughter fill the air, Pinkvilla extends heartfelt wishes for a Happy Holi in advance to everyone!

