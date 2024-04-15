Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Merchant REACT as Shikhar Pahariya, Anant Ambani gate crash their Princess Diaries-style slumber party

All eyes were on the Ambani’s ever since they hosted a grand pre-wedding festivity of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The event which lasted for three days from March 1 till 3 saw all the big names not only from Bollywood but from across the globe. From Mark Zuckerberg to Rihanna we saw a lot of them rocking Jamnagar. But recently we saw a bridal shower being hosted at Janhvi Kapoor’s residence for Radhika and today the actress dropped some fun inside pictures. We bet you are going to love the madness.

Janhvi Kapoor shares slumber party picture

In the first picture, we can see Janhvi Kapoor and other girls looking stunning in a Pink satin night suit while Radhika Merchant glows in a white satin night suit. The bride-to-be wore a big crown on her head while the bridesmaid wore small crowns. From posing together to surprising the bride-to-be, the pictures are everything fun and joy.

In the pictures which follow we can also see the boys entering the party. In one of the pictures, Janhvi’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya can be seen sliding down a big slide while in the next picture, he along with Anant Ambani and others can be seen dancing. The reaction of the girls to seeing them is epic. The boys are dressed in black attire and it is evident from the pictures that they are having a blast. Sharing the pictures of the party, Janhvi captioned it as, “A Princess Diaries Royal slumber party for the most special bride.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be soon seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Next up for her is Ulajh followed by Devara: Part 1 with N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, and others.

