Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Janhvi Kapoor reveals she had ‘long’ conversation with Rihanna at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding

Janhvi Kapoor took the internet by storm during the highly-discussed pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant earlier this month. The actress, along with international pop sensation Rihanna, who performed at the event, danced together to Janhvi's popular track Zingaat, causing a viral sensation on social media. Now, at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, Janhvi has shed light on her conversation with Rihanna.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals about her interaction with Rihanna during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding

Today, on March 18, Janhvi Kapoor exuded sheer elegance as she graced the prestigious Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024, dazzling in a captivating golden gown. Taking the stage to accept her award, Janhvi reminisced about her encounter with singer Rihanna at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar.

The actress revealed that their interaction went beyond just dancing together on Zingaat; they engaged in a lengthy conversation. Janhvi humorously quipped, “Bahut actually lamba conversation tha (It was a very long conversation) and my zip won’t be able to sustain.”

