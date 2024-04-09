PIC: Salman Khan stays away from Orry’s signature pose during Anant Ambani’s birthday celebration in Jamnagar

Jamnagar has become one of the most happening places in the past month. After the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in March, Bollywood celebrities once again reached the town, this time for the soon-to-be groom’s birthday festivities. A new picture from the occasion featuring superstar Salman Khan and internet sensation Orry has now surfaced. In the playful photo, Salman was seen avoiding the latter’s signature pose.

Salman Khan and Orry come together for a funny picture in Jamnagar

Today, on April 9, a fan page on Instagram shared an unseen photograph from the recent birthday celebrations of Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, Gujarat. In the image, Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan can be seen in a dapper look, wearing a full-sleeved black t-shirt paired with denim jeans. The actor casually kept his hands inside his pockets as he looked away from the camera.

Meanwhile, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, donning a customized ‘You only love Orry’ t-shirt, faced in the opposite direction with his hands in the action of his signature pose. Orry is known for posing with celebrities by keeping his hands on their body, but Salman appeared to be playfully staying away from it.

Have a look!

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding gala took place at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1 to March 3. Many stars from the entertainment industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more, partook in the festivities.

One of the major highlights of the bash was Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir’s fun performance during the sangeet night. They grooved together to their iconic songs as well as to the energetic dance number Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR. International pop singer Rihanna also performed a stunning concert on the first night of the celebrations, with Diljit Dosanjh setting the stage on fire the next day.

