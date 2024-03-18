Orry admits not knowing Rihanna before Anant-Radhika's bash; reveals real reason for wearing dandelion earrings

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, spanned three days and attracted a constellation of global stars. Among the luminaries were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Mark Zuckerberg, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, making the event a truly star-studded affair.

However, it was the presence of Barbadian singer and actor Rihanna that stole the show. Known affectionately as RiRi, she not only graced the festivities but also dazzled everyone with a mesmerizing performance. While many celebrities posed for photos with Rihanna, attention was particularly drawn to internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry. Recently, Orry disclosed that he had admired Rihanna for a long time but had never actually known who she was.

I followed some Badalgiri on Instagram: Orry

In a recent interview with India Today Conclave, Orry revealed, "I love Rihanna. For the longest time, I did not know who she was. I read her Instagram name, which is ‘Badgalriri’, as ‘Badalgiri’. So, I have been following ‘Badalgiri’ on Instagram and I loved her".

He further said that the viral earring exchange was planned. He added, “My marketing trick, that I shouldn’t be revealing this early, is ‘OOO’ or ‘OOI’ – Objects of Orry/Objects of Interest. I will make a little museum one day,”. “In my outfit, there will always be a talking point. I knew Rihanna was coming. I knew Rihanna would be looking, and I had to have a beautiful Object Of Interest in my head.”

"I wore these giant dandelion earrings, knowing she would see them, and rightfully, she did. She said, ‘I would like the earring please.’ I was like, ‘Of course!’ And I told my friend, ‘Take out your phone. This is the moment I wore this earring for.’ Took out the phone. Gave her the earring. Seven minutes later, she has lost the earrings and has come back for the other one, and I pinned it on her top."

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar made quite the splash, leaving everyone in awe. Spanning from March 1 to March 3, the festivities were graced by the presence of tech moguls like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump. Adding to the glamour were dazzling performances by Bollywood icons Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, stealing the spotlight at the celebration.

