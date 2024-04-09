WATCH: Salman Khan-B Praak sing Animal’s Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge with twist at Anant Ambani’s birthday bash

Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant hosted their grand pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat’s Jamnagar in March. The gala occasion witnessed several Bollywood celebrities gracing the occasion with their notable presence. Now, a month later, the internet is abuzz as Ambani’s recently hosted the soon-to-be groom Anant’s birthday festivities. In the latest video surfaced on the internet, Salman Khan can be seen crooning to Animal’s Jala Denge song along with B Praak.

Salman Khan and B Praak sing at Anant Ambani's birthday bash

On April 9, a while back, popular Punjabi singer B Praak took to his Instagram handle and offered glimpses of the gala birthday festivities of Anant Ambani in Jamnagar. In the videos and pictures shared in his latest post, the Teri Mitti singer can be seen posing with superstar Salman Khan and birthday boy Anant Ambani in the first picture.

The following videos feature B Praak and Salman Khan crooning to Duniya Jalaa Denge from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor while another video also features the singer and the actor playfully singing the same song, this time with a birthday twist to it. In the video, one can also see Anant Ambani sitting with his to-be wife Radhika Merchant in the front row as they get the sweetest wish from the stars.

Take a look:

While sharing the post, B Praak expressed his delight over the momentous occasion. He expressed, “It was Pure Blessings To Perform For You On Your Birthday #anantambani Sir God Bless You You Are Gem Of A Person And @beingsalmankhan sir Thanks For Having Me And Treating Me Like a Family Always followed by hand hearts, red-hearts and folded hand emojis #jamnagar”

For the grand evening, Salman Khan looked dapper in a full-sleeved black t-shirt paired with denim jeans, Anant Ambani sported an all-black outfit for his birthday evening while B Praak donned a white blazer with white shirt beneath paired with beige pants.

Salman Khan dodges Orry's signature pose

In another picture that surfaced on the internet showed Orhan Awatramani aka Orry striking a quirky pose while Salman faced in the opposite direction with his hands in the action of his signature pose.

Take a look:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the nuptial knot in the month of July.

