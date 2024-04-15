WATCH: Radhika Merchant’s customized bridal shower was ‘paradise in pink’ ft. floral decor, scrumptious desserts

Radhika Merchant is currently basking in the pre-bridal glow as she prepares to marry the love of her life, Anant Ambani, very soon. After a grand and lavish pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, Radhika’s bridal shower was recently hosted by her friends including actress Janhvi Kapoor. It was a customized event with an all-pink theme and now a video has surfaced giving a glimpse into the stunning floral decor and the scrumptious selection of desserts.

Here’s a peek into the decor and food for Radhika Merchant’s bridal shower

The patisserie responsible for the delicious looking desserts at Radhika Merchant’s recent bridal shower shared a video on their Instagram account, providing a sneak peek of the event. The venue was decorated with flowers in the shades of pink and yellow, and colorful candles, while a cutout of Radhika’s initials ‘RM’ was also kept inside the room.

The dessert table was filled with a variety of items including éclairs and other pastries. A three-tiered cake was also present with “Hunt is over” written on it. The grazing table was also full of different foods.

The video also contained the text, “POV: You’re doing Radhika Merchant’s bridal shower dessert table and it is paradise in pink.” Alongside the post, the caption read, “What bridal shower dreams are made of.”

Watch the full video here!

Janhvi Kapoor drops fun pictures from Radhika Merchant’s bridal shower

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from the bridal shower of Radhika Merchant. All of Radhika’s friends were dressed in pink night suits for the event except for the bride who was in white. Janhvi’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, groom-to-be Anant Ambani, director Shauna Gautam, Shloka Ambani, and more were part of the festivities.

Janhvi penned in the caption, “A Princess Diaries Royal slumber party for the most special bride.”

