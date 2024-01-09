Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor to reunite after Bawaal for David Dhawan’s next? Here’s what we know

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor mesmerized the audience with their collaboration in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. Apart from their on-screen chemistry, their sizzling chemistry in promotional social media posts for the film also generated immense buzz, leaving fans wanting more of them. Now, it seems the fans' wait is finally over, as the murmurs are both the stars are coming together for David Dhawan’s next.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan to yet again share screen space in David Dhawan's next

After Bawaal, it has been reported that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be coming together for the veteran director David Dhawan’s next. According to a report published in India Today, the Partner director is ‘putting together a project for the duo’. Nonetheless, it is yet to be ascertained if the film will be a remake or an original script in the making.

The film will mark the fourth professional collaboration between the father-son duo after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1. It is worth mentioning that Pinkvilla had exclusively reported last month that David and Varun are going to collaborate for an out-and-out comic entertainer. The film which was in the scripting stage back in the day was intended to be taken on floors in April 2024.

Advertisement

Exclusive deets around Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's fourth collaboration

A source close to the development had divulged, “David Dhawan has been exploring several ideas over the last few years and has finally got one that warrants a full-fledged theatrical outing for the families. Much like David Dhawan’s world of comedies, this one too will see a Varun Dhawan alongside two leading ladies. The humor of this yet untitled comic caper is a result of confusion in the love life of the protagonist. Varun is very excited too to revisit the comic space after a while,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will be made under the production banner of TIPS Entertainment, to be bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. The film is expected to see a big release in the theaters by 2024 end or early 2025. The source also shared that the big scale comic entertainer will be shot at multiple real-life locations in India and Abroad.

Varun Dhawan is currently filming for his next collaboration, VD18, backed by Atlee.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana Shaikh to start shooting for Ul Jalool Ishq in Amritsar on THIS date