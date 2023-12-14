EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer to start in April 2024

Pinkvilla was the first to report that after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1, Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan are set to reunite for the fourth time on an out-and-out comic entertainer (Read Here). Back in the day, the film was in the scripting stage and the makers were intending to take it on floors in 2024. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the father–son duo are all ready to kick off their new film from April 2024.

David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan set for their fourth collaboration

“David Dhawan has been exploring several ideas over the last few years and has finally got one that warrants a full-fledged theatrical outing for the families. Much like David Dhawan’s world of comedies, this one too will see a Varun Dhawan alongside two leading ladies. The humor of this yet untitled comic caper is a result of confusion in the love life of the protagonist. Varun is very excited too to revisit the comic space after a while,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani under his banner TIPS Entertainment and will see a release on the big screen in 2024 end or early 2025. “It’s a big-scale comic entertainer that will be shot at multiple real-life locations in India and Abroad. The casting for the female leads is underway and the makers are all looking to sign two A-Listers on board the project. The 3 protagonists aside, some of the most seasoned comic artists of Hindi Cinema will also be a part of the ensemble cast,” the source added.

Varun Dhawan excited to tap up on the comic genre again

The comic caper will go on floors once Varun wraps up shooting for his ongoing actioner, VD 18, produced by Murad Khetani and Atlee. VD 18 is targeting a release on May 31, 2024. Varun Dhawan has been flooded with offers from several directors from the industry and the script which has excited him the most among all the offers is the one developed by his father. Interestingly, David Dhawan holds the record of doing four or more films with almost all his co-stars – right from Govinda to Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt.

