EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana Shaikh to start shooting for Ul Jalool Ishq in Amritsar on THIS date

Vijay Varma is a powerhouse of talent who is mesmerizing the audience with his prolific acting skills. The actor was last seen in Jaane Jaan and just a couple of days back, he had treated the audience with the announcement of his next project, Ul Jalool Ishq. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actor will start shooting for the film tomorrow in Amritsar.

Here's the latest update on Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana Shaikh's Ul Jalool Ishq

A couple of days after the official announcement of Ul Jalool Ishq, a source close to the development has exclusively informed us that the cameras will roll from tomorrow i.e. January 9 and Vijay Varma will officially kick off the inaugural schedule of the film in Amritsar with the female lead, Fatima Sana Shaikh. The project is promised to be a cinematic masterpiece by the makers.

Written and directed by Vibhu Puri, the film boasts of a star cast consisting of powerhouses of talents including Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi in the pivotal roles. The film will be backed by the renowned fashion maestro Manish Malhotra under the banner of Stage5 Productions. Apart from the stellar star cast, the film will get an added touch of music from the legendary Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Take a look at the post shared during the announcement:

“Bewakoofiyan, Nadan galtiyan, badi bhool hai ishq; Sach Poochiye toh mere huzoor ul jalool hai ishq! I am so happy to announce our @stage5production 3rd film production. A beautiful film UL JALOOL ISHQ written and directed by @vibhupuri , shooting of the film starts 9th January with this supremely talented cast @naseeruddin49 @itsvijayvarma @fatimasanashaikh @mrfilmistaani An honour to work with @gulzar.official @vishalrbhardwaj …produced by @malhotra_dinesh @stage5production”, read the caption alongside the post.

Vijay Varma's work front

It won’t be wrong to say that the year gone by was an exceptional year for the actor. He was seen in the anthology film Lust Stories 2 and played a pivotal role in the mystery thriller Jaane Jaan, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Vijay also graced the shows Dahaad and Kaalkoot.

In addition to this, he also has Murder Mubarak with Sara Ali Khan, Mirzapur 3, and Suriya 43 in the pipeline.

