Varun Dhawan protecting wife Natasha Dalal from crowd as they leave David Dhawan's office has all our hearts; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. They welcomed their baby daughter on June 3 this year. The couple recently grabbed headlines for announcing the name of their daughter as Lara. Just like other celebrities, Varun and Natasha also celebrated Diwali in Mumbai on October 31, 2024. Varun protecting his wife Natasha from the crowd as they leave David Dhawan's office has all our hearts.

In a video posted on Instagram, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal can be seen exiting his dad, filmmaker David Dhawan's office. Varun keeps his hand on Natasha's back as they leave the office. They are surrounded by paparazzi during the exit. The Baby John actor makes sure to escort his wife Natasha reach their car safely. The new dad then stops to pose for selfies with his fans.

Varun opted for a beige kurta embellished with golden motifs and paired it with a matching pyjama. Natasha wore a pink ethnic suit for the occasion. She also carried a golden potli bag in her hand.

Watch the video here:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal arrived at David Dhawan's office to attend Diwali puja earlier in the evening. The couple celebrated their first Diwali while embracing parenthood.

On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Varun Dhawan announced the name of his baby as Lara Dhawan. On the show, Varun spoke about the special lullaby created for his baby daughter and revealed that he often sings it for her.

The couple married on January 24, 2021, at The Mansion House, Alibaug, in Mumbai. Their intimate ceremony was attended by close family and friends.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny and Baby John. Starring Varun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the spy action series will be premiered on November 7, 2024. Baby John, the action thriller, will be released on December 25, 2024.

Varun Dhawan is also reuniting with Shashank Khaitan for his upcoming directorial venture, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He is paired with Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor in the movie. Varun and Shashank have earlier worked in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

