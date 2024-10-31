Varun Dhawan breaks silence on his daughter's name 5 months after her birth; Find out

The handsome hunk of B-town, Varun Dhawan took everyone by surprise in February 2024 when he announced that his wife, Natasha Dalal, is pregnant and that they are expecting their first child. Since then, his fans waited for him to announce the good news. Well, the couple was blessed with a baby girl on June 3. The first time people were able to get a glimpse of the newborn was when the mommy dearest was leaving the hospital with the baby. But if you’re thinking, what have they named their baby girl, then you’re in for a surprise. The actor revealed on KBC that their daughter’s name is Lara.

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Varun Dhawan sat on the host seat along with filmmaker Raj of the famous director duo, Raj & DK. As they gave answers to the questions posed by Amitabh Bachchan on the show, the megastar inquired about Varun and Natasha Dalal’s baby girl's name. Without hiding it any further, the Citadel: Honey Bunny revealed that they have named their first child, LARA.

While talking about celebrating Diwali, Big B told Varun that this year is even more special for him as he will be celebrating it with his Lakshmi at home. To this, the Bhediya actor agreed, “Yes” stating that they have decided the name of the little girl but haven’t shared it yet. “I’m still learning to connect with her; it’s just as you said when a baby comes home, everything changes,” Dhawan added.

The first-time father also revealed that even though they manage to get sleep, they are often worried about their child. “Back then, a new gadget had come out. You’d place it near the bed, and if the baby made even the slightest noise, it would alert us. It came in handy,” the Badrinath Ki Dulhania star stated.

Advertisement

Senior Bachchan also shared a golden rule of having a happy married life with the actor. He told him to keep his wife happy adding that if she’s content, everything else will fall into place, and with her being happy, their child will be happy too. The mahanayak also exclaimed ‘Wife is supreme’.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's love story timeline: From school sweethearts to becoming parents of baby girl