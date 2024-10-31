Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal arrive at dad David Dhawan's office to celebrate their first Diwali post giving birth to daughter Lara

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are among the most admired couples in Bollywood. Recently, the actor arrived with his wife at his father, David Dhawan's office, to celebrate their first Diwali after embracing parenthood. Other family members, including his niece Anjini Dhawan, also marked their presence.

Varun Dhawan has a busy work schedule but still manages to balance it with his personal life. While the actor is busy promoting his debut web series, Citadel Honey Bunny, he celebrated Diwali with his family. A new video went viral on social media showing the actor arriving at his father, David Dhawan's office with Natasha Dalal.

The couple, celebrating their first Diwali as parents, looked gorgeous together and wore ethnic outfits. Varun looked charming in a white kurta with golden patterns. He kept his look simple and greeted the paparazzi. On the other hand, Natasha looked elegant in a dark-pink-hued palazzo suit. She kept her tresses open, which framed her face with minimal makeup. The fashion designer completed her look with a dainty pendant, bindi, and a golden potli bag.

Varun and Natasha posed for the paps as they entered and exited the office. The Bhediya actor carefully held his wife close as the paps surrounded them for pictures.

Joining the couple in their celebration were Varun's sister-in-law, Jaanvi Dhawan, and her kids. Anjini Dhawan, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Binny and Family, also graced the occasion, along with other members of the Dhawan family.

Meanwhile, the Badlapur actor recently appeared in an episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote his web series. During the conversation, the actor revealed that he has made a special lullaby for his daughter and often sings it for her. He also sang it on the show and revealed his daughter's name is Lara.

For the uninitiated, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were childhood sweethearts who dated for several years before they tied the knot on January 24, 2021. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on June 3.

