Varun Dhawan says ‘Catch sunsets, not feelings’ in latest post; Alia Bhatt reacts with dash of quirk

Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved and extremely talented actors in Bollywood. Stepping into Bollywood with Student Of The Year in 2012, the actor ensured to prove his versatility with every project. In addition to this, he is quite active on social media, as he often shares his day-to-day life updates with his fans and followers. Now, yet again, a while back, Varun dropped a stunning photograph from the golden hour, attracting a reaction from Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

Varun Dhawan drops a captivating photo featuring a beautiful sunset

On March 24, a while back, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and dropped an enchanting photograph. The photo was taken during his vacation and showcases a stunning sunset in the backdrop. Sitting by a river under a bridge, Varun looks effortlessly charming in his grey tracksuit. He seems to be relishing the serene beauty of nature during the golden hour of the day.

While sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Catch sunsets (accompanied by sun emoji) not feelings…” He went on to add the viral song from his movie, Bawaal, Dil Se Dil Tak.

Alia Bhatt reacts to the post

Minutes after the post was shared, not only the fans, but also his Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt couldn't resist reacting to it. Adding a touch of quirkiness, the actress wrote, "OK (Accompanied by thumbsup emoji)"

In response to the post, numerous fans left heartfelt comments. One fan wrote, "But we catch feelings when we see you," while another remarked, "Catching sunset is a feeling in itself." A third fan commented, "Sunset is a cherry on the top," and another wrote, "U & View."

Many fans also flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emojis, expressing their admiration for the post.

About Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel: Honey Bunny

On March 19, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video unveiled the title of the highly anticipated Indian spin-off of the popular American series Citadel, starring soon-to-be-dad Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The makers released a striking poster featuring the lead stars, depicting them with rugged looks and wielding firearms.

The caption accompanying the post stated, “Prime Video has confirmed the Indian series within the Citadel universe will be called Citadel: Honey Bunny.”

Additionally, further details about the narrative were teased: "Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe."

More about Varun Dhawan's upcoming lineup of projects

In addition to this, Varun Dhawan has the eagerly-awaited action-thriller, Baby John backed by Atlee in the pipeline. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. The teaser and the hard-hitting poster of the film sent fans into a frenzy. Directed by Kalees, the film will grace the theaters on May 31, 2024.

In a treat for all his fans, Varun will also be reuniting with Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, this one will be released next year on April 18, 2025. The film will be backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

