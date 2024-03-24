Neha Sharma to join politics with upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bihar? Here’s what we know

Neha Sharma is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She has gained fame for her roles in Telugu and Bollywood films such as Crook and Youngistaan. In addition to her successful acting career, she has a large fan base on social media. Neha is the daughter of the prominent Congress leader Ajeet Sharma. Recent reports suggest that there are rumors circulating about her potential entry into politics during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Neha Sharma may soon contest elections in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are already a hot topic of discussion. With everyone focused on the political scene, there's also buzz about Bollywood actor Neha Sharma possibly entering politics soon. Her father, Ajeet Sharma, recently hinted at the possibility.

Neha's dad, who is also the MLA from Bhagalpur in Bihar, had a chat with the media. He mentioned that if Congress ends up getting the Bhagalpur seat in their seat-sharing deal with their allies, he would strongly recommend his daughter as their candidate.

"Congress should get Bhagalpur, we will fight and win the seat. If Congress gets Bhagalpur, I would want my daughter Neha Sharma to contest, since I am already a MLA. But if the party wants me to fight, I will do that," Ajeet Sharma said.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Assembly polls will also be held in four states.

It is worth-mentioning earlier in 2016, when Neha Sharma was asked about her plans of her venturing into politics; the actress had admitted not knowing much about politics and cricket. "I will have to say I am pretty dumb when it comes to cricket and politics. I am not unaware as there is a lot of political conversations in my house. So, I am politically aware, but not politically inclined," Neha had told IANS.

Neha Sharma stepped into Bollywood opposite Emraan Hashmi in Crook. Later on, she went on to feature in movies like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Tum Bin 2, and Mubarakan. With a massive fan following on social media, she has over 21 million followers on her Instagram handle.

