Varun Dhawan shoots for THIS role with Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2

Varun Dhawan is one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. Starting out with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012, he has made a name for himself over the years. Recently, it was reported that the actor shot with Shraddha Kapoor for his cameo in the horror comedy film Stree 2. Let's find out the details.

Varun Dhawan shoots for Stree 2

Varun Dhawan recently completed the shoot for a special appearance in Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. In the movie, Varun will be portraying the character of Bhediya, creating an exciting crossover within the same cinematic universe. The shooting for Varun's scene with Shraddha took place at a studio in Mumbai, as mentioned in the report. His role in the film will lay the foundation for Bhediya 2, which is also set in the same universe. Varun generously dedicated two days of his schedule to his friend and producer, Dinesh Vijan, for this shoot.

Reportedly, Bhediya 2 will go on floors in 2025 and it will take off from where Stree 2 ended. The shooting of Stree 2 is currently going on.

More about the universe

Back in 2018, Amar Kaushik directed the horror comedy film Stree with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The film turned out to be a surprise hit and was well-received. It was followed by Varun Dhawan's 2022 horror comedy Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film was yet again a success. In the post-credit scene, we are informed that the Stree and the Bhediya universe will meet in future projects. Both Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 will continue this storyline. Stree 2, also directed by Amar Kaushik, is slated to release in August this year.

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama film Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Upon release, the film met with mostly mixed response. He will be next seen in Baby John, which is a remake of the Tamil film Theri. Backed by Atlee and directed by Kalees, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. It will be released on May 31st. Apart from that, he is doing Bhediya 2 and his maiden web series Citadel.

