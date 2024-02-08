EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor gears up for a film each with Ram Charan, Suriya and Varun Dhawan in 2024

Over the last 5 years, Janhvi Kapoor has proved herself to emerge as the most promising newcomer in the Hindi Film Industry. The actress over the years has done credible work in films like Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena, Mili, and Bawaal among others, and is now gearing up to shift her gears toward the bigger films in 2024. While she is on the verge of completing the shoot for Devara: Part One with NTR JR, Janhvi is all set to kick off three new films in 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor's next with Ram Charan is expected to begin in April 2024

According to sources close to the development, Janhvi Kapoor will be starting a film each with Ram Charan, Suriya, and Varun Dhawan soon. “Janhvi recently signed on for RC 16 with Ram Charan, which will be directed by Buchi Babu. The timelines of shoot are being figured out but the actress is very excited to team up with Ram Charan for the first time on a big budget Pan India film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the role which has the potential to find a special place in her filmography is that of Draupadi in Karna.

“Janhvi is all geared up to play the part of Draupadi in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed Karna which features Suriya in the titular role. The actress has already done multiple look tests for the part and is supremely excited to revisit one of the most powerful characters from the book of Indian Epic, Mahabharata,” the source added. While the aforementioned two films are big-budget entertainers in the action and mythology space, Janhvi is also set to step into the world of a modern romantic comedy for the first time in his career.

Janhvi and Varun to reunite on a Dharma Film

Our sources have confirmed that Janhvi is reuniting with her Bawaal co-star, Varun Dhawan on director Shashank Khaitan’s next produced by Karan Johar. “The yet untitled romantic comedy will start ahead of schedule by May/June 2024. It’s a quintessential Dharma Film with songs, drama, romance, comedy and lots of colour and this is also a world that Janhvi is kicked to explore,” the source concluded.

If everything goes as planned, the Karan Johar production will kick off by June, whereas Karna will go on floors by October 2024. The timelines for RC 16 are being chalked out depending on the shoot diaries of Ram Charan’s Game Changer, but for now, it’s slated to go on floors in April 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

