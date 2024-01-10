Vicky Kaushal flexes his muscle during workout as he shoots for Chaava; see PIC

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. He is currently basking in the positive response of his recent release Sam Bahadur in which he portrayed field marshal Sam Manekshaw. Post that, the actor has been shooting for the period action drama Chaava in which he plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Recently, Vicky shared his workout picture on social media.

Vicky Kaushal shares workout picture

Today, on January 10th, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story to share a picture of him working out. The picture shows the upper side of his body as he is seemingly lifting weight. Donned in a proper all-black gym outfit accompanied by a bandana, the actor gives strong workout goals for everyone. At the bottom, he mentioned Chaava, noting that he is currently shooting the film.

Check out his picture!

Vicky Kaushal opens up about Chaava

Last month, Vicky gave an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla where he spoke about Chaava. He said, "It's the first time for me. It's a period drama but we are making it very seriously and there is a lot of action in it; Lot of drama in it; Very high on emotions and it really is a spectacular story." He also said that it is a massive responsibility for him to portray the character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a celebrated figure in Indian history. He was the eldest son of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

He also said that he wants to be an action hero. "I have personally done all these serious kind of drama roles, intense roles and everything but I enjoy doing action a lot. Like I crave that I get more opportunities to do action. In Uri I got that opportunity and I really enjoyed myself", he added. He then said that Chaava has a lot of action. He said, "The film that I am shooting for right now, there's a lot of action in that. So, I am happy being there but I get very happy when I get to do action sequences."

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna who is playing Yesubai Bhonsale. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Earlier, media reports suggested that Akshaye Khanna might role of Aurangzeb in the film. Chaava is based on a book written by Dr. Jaysingrao Pawar which is on Sambhaji.

Vicky Kaushal shared picture from Chaava's set

On December 28th, Vicky took to his Instagram where he shared his picture from the film's set during the shoot. In another one, he is accompanied by the film;s director Laxman Utekar. The caption read, "Last day on set for this year. Ending the year by completing the biggest action sequence of my career so far. 2023, you have been truly gratifying… Walking into 2024 hungrier than ever before!"

Vicky Kaushal's work front

Vicky was recently seen in a supporting role in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama film Dunki. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. Upon release, it turned out to be a critical and commercial success. Prior to that, he received acclaim for his portrayal of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur. The Meghna Gulzar directorial also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It was released on December 1st and met with positive response, particularly Vicky's performance.

Apart from Chaava, he will be next seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam alongside Triptii Dimri.

