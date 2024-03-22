Vicky Kaushal shares his 'most embarrassing' web search; says, 'won’t do this again in my life'

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for several projects after enjoying the success of Dunki and Sam Bahadur. He recently appeared in the new episode of Neha Dhupia's popular show No Filter Neha. During the episode, he was asked to share his most embarrassing web search and his answer will make you go rolling on the floor laughing.

In the latest episode of No Filter Neha, Vicky Kaushal shared an interesting detail about his life as he talked about his most embarrassing search history.

He revealed, “My most embarrassing search history has been Vicky Kaushal. Randomly, when I get bored, I’ll search for Vicky Kaushal, but nothing too interesting comes up. I then tell myself, ‘I won’t do this again in my life’.”

On March 22, Vicky shared a picture of himself where he can be seen working out hard at the gym while showing off his muscles. He wore a tee, pants, and a cap for the gym session. Sharing the picture he wrote Chhaava in Hindi.

Vicky Kaushal's work front

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Vicky has Love & War co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Praising the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor said, “He is I think a master of his craft and to get this opportunity means the world to me. I’m really really looking forward for this journey to start because it’s not just going to be under the direction of Sanjay sir but also with 2 just amazing actors Alia and RK. I have worked with them individually. I’m so looking forward to being on the same set with them.”

Apart from Chhaava, he also has Bad Newz which also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The makers of the highly acclaimed movie Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh are now coming up with this film. Prime Video India recently shared a new poster of the film where Ammy can be seen supporting a pregnant Triptii while pushing Vicky's face with his hand. The film will hit theaters on July 19, 2024.

