Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk starrer's new POSTER promises to make you go ROFL

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk are gearing up for an upcoming comedy film titled Bad Newz backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. This star-studded collaboration promises to bring new energy and entertainment to the big screen. A while ago, Prime Video India unveiled a new poster for the film which will make you go rolling on the floor laughing.

New poster for Vicky Kaushal, Tripii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's Bad Newz is out

On March 19, Prime Video India took to their official Instagram account and shared a new poster for Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. In the poster, Ammy can be seen supporting a pregnant Triptii while pushing Vicky's face with his hand.

Sharing the poster, they captioned it, "Brace yourself, this rib-tickling comedy promises a ride of entertainment, drama, laughs and so much more. #BadNewz available post-theatrical release."

Have a look:

The makers of the highly acclaimed movie Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh are now coming up with Bad Newz. The project stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in lead roles, and it will hit theaters on July 19, 2024.

Advertisement

Karan Johar took to Instagram and announced the project. He wrote, "Get ready for the most entertaining hungama - a hilarious once in a billion situation awaits…a comedy inspired by true events! #BADNEWZ IN CINEMAS 19th July 2024!"

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's work front

With Dunki, Vicky Kaushal who played a supportive role, proved his acting prowess again. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani. The film earned both critical acclaim and commercial success. Before this, he garnered praise for portraying India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Triptii Dimri began her acting journey with Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu, where she displayed her undeniable talent. She continued to make her mark in the industry with standout performances in films produced by Anushka Sharma, including Bulbul and Qala. However, she received a lot of attention after playing a key role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

On the other hand, Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk's notable films include Puada, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Qismat 2, 83, and many more.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk are here with Bad Newz; their comedy film to hit theaters on THIS date